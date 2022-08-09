Connect with us

India-made integrated solar roofing system gets Dubai authority nod

Business

Press Trust of India
An India-made integrated solar roofing system has received approval from Dubai’s Electricity and Water Authority as a part of the local initiative to make the UAE sustainable and eco-friendly, the company behind the product has said.



Uncle’s Shop Building Material Trading, one of the oldest business establishments in Dubai by the Indian-origin Bhatia family, said the product will open doors to a new technology in the solar industry. The company was established in 1922. ATUM is an integrated solar roofing system that serves all the functions of a traditional roof whilst generating energy. It is also an aesthetic roofing solution as it is integrated into a roofing cement panel. It can withstand above 200+ kilometre per hour and can withstand hail and snow.

Yash Bhatia- Director of Uncle’s Shop said on Monday that the company is happy to be a part of the local initiative to make the UAE sustainable and eco-friendly with new innovations and technologies in the solar industry. ATUM generates 375W per unit and is a patented product. It is an extremely sleek 17 mm roof with a weight of 46 kg per unit and a guaranteed performance, Bhatia said.

It has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured in India by its long-time business partner Visaka Industries Limited, a public listed company with its headquarters in Hyderabad. ATUM is certified by UL Labs in the USA. With its long-lasting lifespan, ATUM is the smartest solar roofing solution of the lot. It costs the same as laying a traditional roof and having solar panels installed on top of them. It is also a hassle-free job as ATUM generates optimum power while utilising maximum space of the solar cell, said Bhatia.

Bhatia said that the first ATUM project was initiated with Sharjah Investment Authority for the construction of a new mosque at Khrofakkan beach. The project is fully operational now.


