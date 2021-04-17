Italy launches mega food park project in India

Italy has launched its first ever mega food park project in India involving food processing facilities as the two countries plan to expand ties in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit there.









The Mega Food Park, a pilot project, was launched in a virtual mode with the signing of a Letter of Intent between the ICE office in Mumbai and Fanidhar Mega Food Park, in Gujarat. Harismrat Kaur Badal, India’s then Minister for Food Processing Industries, in 2020 had said that India is promoting food processing in a big way of offering an incentive of $1 billion, with hope of leveraging another investment of $5 billion.

Vincenzo de Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India, and Neena Malothra, Ambassador of India to Italy were part of this launch. As per various reports, this is the first Italian-Indian food park project, an initiative in the food processing field, which is a pillar of the partnership between India and Italy as stated at the Summit between the two Prime Ministers in November 2020.

De Luca said SMEs and Italian technology in collaboration with Indian food parks open a new chapter in the economic partnership between Italy and India, with a pilot project in a priority area of interventions such as food processing.

According to the Italian government statement, the project aims to create synergy between agriculture and industry of the two countries. It focuses on the research and development of new and more efficient technologies in the sector. Italy aims to also explore the great opportunities offered by the Indian market.

The project, which is promoted by the Italian Embassy in New Delhi and the ICE Office in Mumbai, involves the Emilia Romagna Region, SACE, ANIMA (Italian Association representing companies operating in the metalworking sector) and FederUnacoma (Italian Agricultural Machinery Federation of Manufacturers).

Italy is the leading manufacturer and exporter of food packaging and processing equipment. In 2016, the country produced more than $8.5 billion worth of packaging machinery and $7.5 billion worth of food processing technology, and exported more than 70% of both to other countries. In 2019, Italy exported $54.9 million worth of packaging machines to India.