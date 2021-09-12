ALTBalaji, a division of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is targeting the burgeoning Indian youth market and a bulging slate. With 2.4 million subscribers, as per its latest financial results, the streaming platform is getting bigger and better with great content.









Zulfiqar Khan, Balaji Telefilms COO and ALTBalaji CEO, told Variety the platform is in a good space compared to its rivals in the youth market. “I think we are speaking the youth language and hence, our face is far more concentrated, it’s young.” Khan revealed that 60% of ALTBalaji’s audience is from non-metros. “We are very clear that when we create content, it should go out to as many people as people, across the length and breadth of the country.”

Khan said the platform is highly regarded for its racy content with the likes of Gandii Baat, which is renowned for its frank depiction of sexuality. It began on 2018 and has completed six seasons. “The compelling storytelling will continue and whatever is of the interest of the youth and what impacts their lives and their interests,” he said. “Some of it, people will say – ‘Okay, this is very racy’. If the youth move on to something new as they evolve, and then the new lot comes in and society evolves, generations move on. We want to be at the right trajectory. We want to catch them young, see what their interests are, and deliver content which is of their interests.”

Subscribers can catch fresh and new commissions, including Girgit, Class of 2021, 50G, Cold Mess, Power Show and Special Crime Unit, Code M, Cold Lassi and Chicken Masala, Apharan, Dhanbad, Paurushpur, Pavitra Rishta on ALTBalaji. Morever, they can catch the second seasons of The Verdict and Mentalhood, while Pulp Fiction, Ragini MMS and Baarish are up for third seasons.