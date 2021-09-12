Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usha and Julianne Hough are set to co-host The Activist, which recently received a lot of heated backlash on social media.









The Activist, as per Deadline, is a competition series that features six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitality important world causes – health, education and environment. Competitors will face off in challenges to promote their causes, and their success must be measured using social media engagement and hosts’ judgment. Deadline highlighted that the three teams’ main goal is to create effective movements that “amplify their message, drive action and advance them to the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy.

Moreover, the team that receives the largest commitment is celebrated as overall winner at the finale, which will also feature musical performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists. “This is not a reality show to trivialize activism. On the contrary, our aim is to support activists everywhere, show the ingenuity and dedication they put into their work and amplify their causes to an even wider audience,” the Global Citizen said in a statement.

Hugh Evans, CEO and Co-Founder, Global Citizen, said The Activist is a first-of-its-kind competition series that will inspire real change, as the series progresses from the US to Rome for activists’ final challenge at the G20. “The audience will see activists’ passion and commitment for their causes tested as they petition world leaders to take urgent action to resolve the interconnected crises we face.”

Jack Sussman, EVP Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS told Deadline that combining philanthropy and entertainment, The Activist is a ground-breaking series poised to inspire viewers. “We are thrilled to have Usher, Priyanka and Julianne as part of the series, guiding our CBS audience through the journeys of passionate changemakers from around the world.”

Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation Entertainment, said The Activist will spread awareness about society’s most urgent issues while also giving every viewer the opportunity to be part of the solution, an unprecedented example of how entertainment can change the world. Combining competition and compassion, these essential causes will take center stage, as the show proves that there are no issues we can’t solve when we work together and demand change.”

However, the reality show has been trolled before it has even premiered. Jameela Jamil, an actress, tweeted couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? “Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a prize? People are dying.”

The five-week reality series The Activist premiers on October 22, on CBS; it will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The series is produced by Global Citizen – the international education and advocacy organization working to catalyze the movement to end extreme poverty.