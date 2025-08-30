Lebanese Filmmaker Mounia Akl to Direct Episodes of Netflix’s House of Guinness

With House of Guinness, Steven Knight adds another ambitious project to his resume. Known for crafting gritty, layered dramas like Peaky Blinders and set to write the next James Bond film

Lebanese filmmaker Mounia Akl, best known for her award-winning feature Costa Brava, Lebanon (2021), is set to direct multiple episodes of Netflix’s highly anticipated series House of Guinness. The historical drama, created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), explores the power struggles among the heirs of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the 19th-century brewery tycoon whose fortune shaped one of Ireland’s most influential families.

From Venice to Netflix: A Rising Arab Filmmaker

Mounia Akl first drew international attention with her short film Submarine (2016), which screened at the Cannes Film Festival. She cemented her reputation with Costa Brava, Lebanon, a dystopian family drama that premiered at the Venice Film Festival before traveling to Toronto and London.

Her recent work on acclaimed British dramas Boiling Point and The Responder—both BAFTA-nominated—showcased her ability to blend character-driven storytelling with sharp social commentary. Now, with Netflix’s House of Guinness, she brings that same artistry to a global audience.

Arab Filmmakers Taking Over Streaming

Akl is part of a larger wave of Arab filmmakers reshaping the international television landscape. Egyptian director Mohamed Diab helmed Marvel’s Moon Knight, while Amr Salama and Majid Al Ansari collaborated on Netflix’s Paranormal. Palestinian-American filmmaker Cherien Dabis directed episodes of Only Murders in the Building and Ozark, while Saudi trailblazer Haifaa Al Mansour worked on Fear the Walking Dead and Mayfair Witches.

This rise reflects the expanding global influence of Middle Eastern creatives, whose work now spans genres from superhero epics to historical dramas and horror series.

Steven Knight’s Latest Prestige Drama

With House of Guinness, Steven Knight adds another ambitious project to his resume. Known for crafting gritty, layered dramas like Peaky Blinders and set to write the next James Bond film, Knight’s new series combines family intrigue, wealth, and political ambition against the backdrop of Ireland’s brewing empire.

Netflix plans to release House of Guinness in September 2025, making it one of the platform’s flagship dramas this fall.

Akl’s Global Impact

Mounia Akl’s involvement signals more than just representation—it underscores the increasing recognition of Arab filmmakers as global storytellers. By directing multiple episodes of House of Guinness, Akl is not only shaping the narrative of an ambitious Netflix series but also paving the way for more Middle Eastern talent in Hollywood and beyond.

As streaming platforms continue to expand their reach, Akl and her peers are proving that borders do not confine Arab cinema and television—they are helping define the future of global entertainment.