Why Robbie Williams Biopic ‘Better Man’ Needed him To Be a Chimp

Robbie Williams, one of Britain’s most iconic pop stars, is breaking boundaries with his upcoming biopic Better Man—a film where he is portrayed, unconventionally, as a chimpanzee. The decision, he explains, was both personal and creative, capturing the unique way he sees himself in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to BBC, Robbie Williams reflected on this bold approach to storytelling, calling it “the greatest hits of my trauma for the TikTok generation.” Directed by The Greatest Showman filmmaker Michael Gracey, Better Man delves deep into Williams’ life—from his childhood and rise to fame with Take That, to his personal struggles with addiction and mental health. Yet, at the heart of the narrative is a literal and symbolic transformation, where the pop star is embodied by a CGI chimpanzee.

Michael Gracey, who pitched the idea to Williams, drew inspiration from the star’s self-deprecating humour. “Rob often said, ‘I’m just like a performing monkey,’” Michael Gracey revealed. “I wanted to tell his story from his perspective—how he sees himself—so turning him into a monkey felt fitting.” Initially, Williams envisioned himself as a lion, symbolizing strength and self-worth. But the self-awareness of his entertainer persona led him to agree that a monkey, or more accurately, a chimpanzee, captured his essence perfectly.

The CGI work is handled by Weta, the acclaimed visual effects company behind The Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes. English actor Jonno Davies provides the motion-capture performance and speaking voice for Williams’ character, while Robbie himself delivers the singing and narrates the story. Remarkably, the filmmakers scanned Williams’ eyes to ensure a lifelike quality in the chimp’s expressions. “When you look into the monkey’s eyes, you’re looking at Rob’s,” Gracey added.

Williams admitted that, while he was initially set to play the chimp himself, the time commitment—months away from his family—was too daunting. “Some ideas are just better as ideas,” he joked. “I loved saying at dinner parties, ‘I’m playing myself as a monkey.’ But when it came time to do it, I thought, ‘Nah, I’m over it.’”

Robbie Williams’ biopic Better Man doesn’t shy away from his darkest chapters. The film candidly explores his struggles with addiction, mental health, and his complicated relationships. In one particularly raw moment, Williams addresses his past with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, who experienced immense pressure to terminate a pregnancy. “It’s the hardest part of the film for me to watch,” Williams confessed, expressing lingering shame for how he handled that period of his life.

The movie also paints a striking picture of fame’s toxicity, especially for young pop stars. Williams, who mentored the late Liam Payne on The X Factor, has since called for better support systems for artists navigating the pressures of stardom.

Robbie Williams’ Biopic Better Man dives into the darker realities of his life, and it also celebrates his resilience and music. The film has already garnered critical acclaim, with its closing track “Forbidden Road” receiving a Golden Globe nomination and strong buzz for an Oscar shortlist. Williams, once famous for joking about his failure to “crack America,” is now commanding Hollywood’s attention.

As the film prepares to hit cinemas on December 26, Williams is embracing his surreal transformation with humour and gratitude. “Best musical monkey!” he quipped when discussing potential awards.

In Better Man, Robbie Williams’ extraordinary life comes alive through a chimpanzee, proving that sometimes the most unconventional ideas make for the most unforgettable stories.