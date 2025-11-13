The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Reunite for the Most Anticipated Sequel of 2025

Alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, the film brings an exciting mix of fresh and familiar talent. Kenneth Branagh joins as Priestly’s husband, while Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, and Pauline Chalamet add star power to the ensemble.

After nearly two decades, the devil is strutting back into Runway. The first teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has officially dropped — and fans can’t stop talking about it. In the brief 52-second clip, Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly makes her grand return, heels clicking through the halls of Runway before sharing an elevator with her former assistant, Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs.

“Took you long enough,” Miranda mutters, as Andy smirks and slides on a pair of black sunglasses — a moment fans are already calling “the comeback of the century.”

A Power Struggle in the Age of Digital Fashion

Directed once again by David Frankel, the sequel follows Miranda Priestly as she grapples with a world where print journalism is dying and influence has gone digital. Forced to adapt or perish, Miranda Priestly finds herself at odds with Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) — now a high-powered executive for a luxury conglomerate that controls the advertising dollars Priestly needs to keep Runway alive.

It’s fashion versus finance, tradition versus technology — and the stakes have never been higher.

The Cast: Familiar Faces and New Icons

Alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, the film brings an exciting mix of fresh and familiar talent. Kenneth Branagh joins as Priestly’s husband, while Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, and Pauline Chalamet add star power to the ensemble.

The sequel will also feature reported cameos from Lady Gaga and Sydney Sweeney, further amplifying the film’s cultural buzz. However, Adrian Grenier, who played Andy’s boyfriend Nate, will not be returning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios)

A Cultural Legacy Reimagined

The original The Devil Wears Prada (2006) became a pop-culture phenomenon — grossing $326 million worldwide, earning Streep an Oscar nomination, and inspiring countless fashion careers and memes. Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel, it captured the intoxicating glamour and moral costs of ambition in the fashion world.

Now, nearly 20 years later, The Devil Wears Prada 2 aims to explore the evolution of power, identity, and authenticity in an era where social media defines success.

As Emily Blunt said earlier this year, “When we made the first movie, none of us expected the cultural impact it would have. This sequel has deep emotional roots — and we wanted it to feel just as timeless, just as bold.”

A Summer of Sequels — But One Rules the Runway

Set for release next summer, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will share screens with Toy Story 5, Minions 3, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day — but if early reactions are any indication, Miranda Priestly may once again outshine them all.

The film’s teaser has already racked up millions of views within hours of release, reigniting nostalgia for one of cinema’s most iconic duos.

So gird your loins — fashion’s fiercest showdown is about to begin.