Leonardo DiCaprio Takes Center Stage in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' Teaser

Trailer

Screen Plunge
Published on

Acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson is back with his latest film, One Battle After Another, and fans finally got a first glimpse of the action-packed drama featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. The short teaser trailer sets the tone for what appears to be a gritty, intense, and visually striking film. Warner Bros. has also confirmed a new release date of September 26, 2025, shifting from its earlier August 8, 2025, schedule.

A First Look at the Action-Packed Drama

The 21-second teaser offers a glimpse into the gun-filled world of the film. It opens with Leonardo DiCaprio in a relaxed state, sipping a drink, but the moment of calm is shattered when his pregnant wife, played by Teyana Taylor, fires an automatic rifle into the distance. The gunfire continues, transitioning to a scene where the couple’s newborn child lies in a crib. A chilling voice-over asks, “What are you gonna do about this baby?”

Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Battle of Baktan Cross starring Leonardo DiCaprio Wraps production

The teaser then fast-forwards in time, showing the child—now a young woman played by Chase Infiniti—embracing the family’s violent traditions as she aggressively fires her own automatic rifle. The narrator ominously remarks, “Just when you think you got a handle on things,” hinting at deeper generational cycles of violence and conflict.

The teaser ends with the official title reveal, marking a key moment in the film’s promotional campaign, which had previously kept much of the storyline under wraps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Warner Bros. (@warnerbros)

A Stellar Cast and a Connection to Thomas Pynchon

In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor, and Infiniti, One Battle After Another boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Alana Haim and Benicio del Toro.

The film is rumoured to be inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland. Pynchon’s novel is known for its political themes, generational struggles, and satirical take on American culture, which aligns with Anderson’s signature storytelling style. However, the exact connection between the book and the movie remains unclear, as Anderson has tightly guarded plot details.

Pamela Anderson Returns in The Last Showgirl, a Las Vegas Drama by Gia Coppola

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Return to Warner Bros.

One Battle After Another marks Paul Thomas Anderson’s return to Warner Bros., a studio now headed by Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, who previously collaborated with the director on Licorice Pizza (2021). Anderson has once again teamed up with producers Sara Murphy and Adam Somner, both of whom played key roles in bringing Licorice Pizza to life.

The film was primarily shot in California, with additional scenes filmed in Texas, suggesting a setting steeped in rugged landscapes and Americana themes.

A Grand IMAX Experience and VistaVision Projection

Warner Bros. has committed to a global IMAX release, ensuring that One Battle After Another will be experienced on the biggest and most immersive screens possible. Additionally, the studio is investing in VistaVision projection systems, a high-resolution format known for its exceptional detail and depth. This move aligns with Paul Thomas Anderson’s reputation for prioritizing cinematic craftsmanship, making the film a must-see for cinephiles.

Anticipation Builds for the Full Trailer

While the teaser provides a thrilling first look, fans won’t have to wait long for a deeper dive—Warner Bros. has announced that the full trailer will be released next week.

With Leonardo DiCaprio leading the charge and Anderson at the helm, One Battle After Another is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most highly anticipated films. Whether it’s a violent family saga, a political drama, or a satirical thriller, one thing is certain—it will be another cinematic masterpiece from Paul Thomas Anderson.


