Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' and Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Dominate 2025 Grammy Awards

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Dominate 2025 Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Dominate 2025 Grammy Awards

Sound Plunge
Published on

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, held on February 2, 2025, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, celebrated a night of groundbreaking achievements and memorable performances. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony honoured the finest contributions to the music industry from September 16, 2023, to August 30, 2024. Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX are some of the winners.

Beyoncé’s Historic Win

Beyoncé, leading the nominations with eleven nods, secured her first Grammy Award for the Album of the Year award for “Cowboy Carter,” a project that marks her foray into country music. This win adds to her record as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history and establishes her as the first Black artist to clinch the Best Country Album award. In her acceptance speech, Beyoncé dedicated her win to country music pioneer Linda Martell, highlighting the album’s significance in bridging genres and cultural narratives. 

Kendrick Lamar’s Questionable Sweep

Kendrick Lamar emerged as a dominant force, winning five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.” This track, widely interpreted as a diss aimed at Drake, has been central to industry discussions and legal battles. Kendrick Lamar’s victories underscore his influential presence in contemporary rap and his ability to spark dialogue through his music or is this just a ploy? Either way, the 2025 Grammy Awards is a party to it now.

Kendrick Lamar Won Grammy for 'Not Like Us'

Kendrick Lamar Won for ‘Not Like Us’

Spotlight on Emerging Talent

The 2025 Grammy Awards also highlighted rising stars. Chappell Roan was honoured as Best New Artist, and Chappell Roan delivered a poignant speech calling for better support and fair compensation for emerging musicians. Sabrina Carpenter won awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Espresso” and “Short n’ Sweet,” respectively, marking a significant milestone in Sabrina Carpenter’s burgeoning career.

Chappell Roan won best new artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Chappell Roan won Best New Artist 

Genre-Specific Highlights

In the genre-specific categories, Doechii’s “Alligator Bites Never Heal” won the 2025 Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album, while Charli XCX’s “Brat” secured Best Dance/Electronic Album. The Rolling Stones’ “Hackney Diamonds” was recognized as Best Rock Album, showcasing the enduring appeal of veteran artists alongside the fresh energy of newcomers. 

Doechii’s “Alligator Bites Never Heal” won the 2025 Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album

Doechii’s “Alligator Bites Never Heal” won the Best Rap Album

Tributes and Performances

The evening featured heartfelt tributes, notably honouring the late producer Quincy Jones. Will Smith introduced the segment, which included performances by Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, and Janelle Monáe. The tributes celebrated Jones’s profound impact on the music industry.

Charli XCX’s “Brat” won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Dance:Electronic Album

Charli XCX’s “Brat” won The Best Dance: Electronic Album.

A Night of Unity and Reflection

The 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony, held against the recent Los Angeles wildfires, emphasized themes of resilience and community—fundraising efforts for relief initiatives raised over $7 million during the event. Performances by artists like Billie Eilish paid homage to the city’s spirit. At the same time, political statements from figures such as Shakira and Lady Gaga highlighted broader societal issues, including support for immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities.

The 2025 Grammy Awards celebrated musical excellence and served as a platform for artists to advocate for change, honour legacies, and reflect on pressing social issues, making it a memorable and impactful evening.


