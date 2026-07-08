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Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery

Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery

Artificial Intelligence

Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery

Tech Plunge

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Netcore Unbxd has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, marking a significant milestone for the AI-powered commerce technology provider as retailers increasingly invest in intelligent shopping experiences.

The Mumbai-headquartered company announced that the recognition highlights its progress in helping retailers and digital commerce businesses deliver personalized product discovery, AI-driven search, and merchandising capabilities across online sales channels.

According to the company, the recognition reflects its strengths in both execution and long-term product vision while reinforcing its growing role in the rapidly evolving digital commerce ecosystem.

Focus on AI-Powered Commerce

Netcore Unbxd said the latest recognition underscores its emphasis on embedding artificial intelligence throughout the customer shopping journey rather than treating AI as an optional add-on.

The company has been investing in what it describes as “agentic AI” capabilities, enabling commerce businesses to automate and optimize customer interactions, from the moment shoppers begin searching for products to the point of purchase.

Its platform combines AI-powered search, personalized recommendations, merchandising tools, and product discovery technologies designed to improve conversion rates and customer engagement.

Company executives said retailers are increasingly looking for platforms that can simplify complex product catalogs while delivering more relevant shopping experiences in real time.

Recognition Comes Amid Business Growth

The Gartner recognition arrives during a period of sustained expansion for Netcore Unbxd. The company reported double-digit customer and revenue growth during 2025 while strengthening its footprint across Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Latin America.

These regions have emerged as important growth markets as retailers accelerate digital transformation initiatives and adopt AI-powered commerce solutions to compete more effectively online.

Industry analysts have noted that personalized product discovery has become a key differentiator for brands seeking to improve customer retention and increase online sales.

Executive Highlights AI Adoption

Commenting on the achievement, Javier Corral, Vice President of Product Strategy and Sales at Netcore Unbxd, said the company’s priority has been translating artificial intelligence into practical business value.

According to Corral, the focus remains on deploying AI in production environments where it can help shoppers quickly discover relevant products and improve the overall buying experience.

He added that recognition in the Gartner report reflects the company’s commitment to making AI an operational part of modern retail rather than simply introducing experimental features.

Broad Commerce Platform

Netcore Unbxd offers a comprehensive suite of commerce discovery solutions that extend beyond traditional website search.

Its technology supports product recommendations, merchandising automation, personalized search experiences, and discovery capabilities across websites, mobile applications, and other digital storefronts.

The platform also caters to both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) commerce environments, enabling organizations to manage product discovery through a single technology ecosystem.

By consolidating multiple discovery functions into one platform, retailers can reduce reliance on separate software solutions while maintaining consistent customer experiences across channels.

Supporting Global Retail Operations

Managing search and discovery across multiple countries, languages, and storefronts has become increasingly important for retailers expanding internationally.

Netcore Unbxd said its platform has been designed to support multisite commerce deployments, allowing businesses to deliver localized shopping experiences while maintaining centralized management.

The company noted that its performance in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities evaluation for multisite and globalization reflects its readiness to support complex international retail operations.

As digital commerce continues to expand globally, retailers are placing greater emphasis on scalable technologies capable of serving customers across different regions without compromising personalization.

Growing Demand for Intelligent Search

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how consumers interact with online stores.

Modern shoppers increasingly expect search engines to understand intent rather than simply match keywords, while retailers are looking for technologies capable of boosting conversion rates through more relevant product recommendations.

Platforms like Netcore Unbxd are leveraging machine learning, natural language processing and generative AI to create more intuitive shopping journeys that adapt to user behaviour.

Industry observers expect demand for AI-powered product discovery solutions to continue rising as businesses prioritize customer experience and operational efficiency in an increasingly competitive ecommerce landscape.

With recognition in one of the technology sector’s most closely watched industry reports, Netcore Unbxd is positioning itself to capitalize on growing enterprise demand for intelligent commerce platforms capable of delivering personalized shopping experiences at global scale.

  • Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery
  • Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery

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