FIFA World Cup
FIFA to Review 64-Team World Cup Proposal for 2030 as Debate Intensifies
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that football’s governing body will examine a proposal to expand the 2030 FIFA World Cup to 64 teams, a move that could transform the tournament into the largest edition in its history.
The proposal, which has gained strong backing from South America’s football leadership, will be reviewed by FIFA’s committees following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently being played under the newly expanded 48-team format.
Although FIFA has not endorsed the idea, Infantino said the governing body has a responsibility to evaluate proposals submitted by its member associations.
Infantino backs wider global participation
Speaking to Swiss media outlet Bluewin, Gianni Infantino defended FIFA’s decision to increase the 2026 tournament from 32 to 48 teams, describing the new format as a major success.
According to the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, expanding participation has already demonstrated tangible benefits by giving emerging football nations greater opportunities on the global stage.
He pointed to the improved performances of teams from Africa and other regions, arguing that broader representation strengthens international football rather than weakening it.
Infantino emphasized that the World Cup should belong to the entire football community instead of only traditional powerhouses. He suggested that offering more countries access to the tournament provides valuable motivation for national teams to continue developing.
How would a 64-team World Cup work?
While FIFA has yet to release any official competition model, football analysts believe one likely option would involve 16 groups of four teams.
Under such a structure, every nation would continue playing three group-stage matches before the top two teams from each group advance to a 32-team knockout phase.
A tournament featuring 64 teams would significantly increase the number of matches.
The previous 32-team World Cups consisted of 64 games, while the ongoing 48-team edition features 104 matches. Expanding to 64 nations could increase the schedule to approximately 128 matches, requiring additional venues, longer tournament windows, and greater logistical planning.
South America pushes for centenary celebration
The strongest support for expansion has come from CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation.
Officials argue that the 2030 World Cup, marking the centenary of the inaugural tournament held in Uruguay in 1930, represents a unique opportunity to include more nations than ever before.
The proposal was initially introduced by Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Federation, before receiving formal backing from CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez.
Supporters believe a larger tournament would better reflect football’s global reach during the competition’s 100th anniversary.
The 2030 World Cup tournament is already set to become the most geographically diverse World Cup ever staged.
Spain, Portugal and Morocco will serve as the principal hosts, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will stage commemorative opening fixtures celebrating the tournament’s origins.
European and Asian leaders voice concerns
Despite enthusiasm in South America, several influential football administrators have expressed strong reservations.
UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has described the proposal as a poor idea, arguing that another expansion could reduce the tournament’s overall quality and complicate qualification campaigns across Europe.
Similarly, Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa has questioned where repeated expansions might eventually stop.
Critics warn that increasing participation to Gianni Infantino’s 64 teams could overcrowd the already demanding international football calendar, reduce the competitiveness of early-stage matches, and place additional physical strain on players.
There are also concerns over increased financial and infrastructure demands for host countries.
Decision remains some distance away
FIFA has not announced a timetable for deciding whether the proposal will move forward.
Any modification to the World Cup format would ultimately require approval from the FIFA Council, the organisation’s highest decision-making body.
For now, football’s governing body appears focused on evaluating the success of the ongoing 48-team tournament before considering another historic expansion.
If approved, the 2030 FIFA World Cup would not only celebrate a century of international football but also redefine the scale of the sport’s biggest competition.