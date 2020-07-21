Sibros raises $12 Million in Series A funding led by Nexus Venture Partners

Sibros a connected vehicle platform raised $12 million in Series A funding. This investment has boosted the Silicon Valley and Pune-based startup to $15 million. Nexus Venture Partners led the round with participation from Moneta Ventures and Twin Ventures.

Led by a team of former Tesla, Faraday and Uber engineers, Sibros, launched in 2018, conducts deep data collection from sensors and components for advanced analytics. The platform connects and manages all vehicle software inventory and configurations to orchestrate full in-vehicle firmware updates.









Hemant Sikaria, Sibros Founder and CEO, said the acceleration of the software-defined vehicle had thrown automakers into a chaotic new maze of software and data management complexity. “In order to stay ahead and enable new functionalities, OEMs must adopt a software-first approach throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle,” Sikaria said.

Abhishek Sharma, Principal at Nexus Venture Partners, said Sibros has grown rapidly in a short time by building a unique software platform. He said their objective is to help global automakers adapt to transportation mega-trends that are reshaping the global economy. “We are thrilled to support this highly experienced team doing important work to support the future of mobility,” Sharma said.

Sibros allows for customisable software campaigns, fleet management and systematic rollout of software and firmware updates.