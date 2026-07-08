Reliance Broadcast Launches ONE BIG WORLD to Build AI-Powered Unified Media Ecosystem

Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (RBNL) has announced a major strategic transformation with the launch of ONE BIG WORLD, an integrated media and entertainment ecosystem that combines radio, digital platforms, news, digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, and live experiences under a single AI-powered framework.

The initiative marks the company’s transition from operating individual media verticals to building a connected platform that serves consumers across multiple physical and digital touchpoints and offers advertisers a unified engagement solution.

The company said the ecosystem will operate from a new 60,000-square-foot facility in Noida and aims to strengthen its presence across India’s rapidly evolving media landscape.

Unified platform built around BIG FM

At the heart of ONE BIG WORLD is BIG FM, one of India’s largest FM radio brands, which has served audiences for nearly two decades.

According to the company, the new ecosystem currently reaches more than 500 million monthly users through its network of 67 BIG FM stations, BIG News Network, digital platforms, social media channels, live entertainment properties, and more than 5,000 digital out-of-home screens spread across over 75 cities.

The platform also includes expansion into vernacular content, hyperlocal media, digital entertainment, and experiential businesses through new initiatives such as BIG FM One, BIG Experiences, and BIG Vibe.

AI to power consumer engagement

Reliance Broadcast said artificial intelligence will play a central role in delivering personalized content, intelligent recommendations, interactive experiences, and improved audience engagement.

The company aims to remove traditional barriers between content creation, distribution, and consumer interaction by integrating multiple media formats into a single ecosystem.

Officials said the strategy reflects changing audience behaviour as consumers increasingly consume content across radio, mobile devices, digital platforms and live events rather than through standalone channels.

Leadership outlines future vision

Commenting on the launch, RBNL Chairman Sahil Mangla said BIG FM’s long-standing relationship with Indian audiences provided the foundation for the company’s next phase of growth.

He noted that ONE BIG WORLD represents a shift from being primarily a radio broadcaster to becoming a multi-platform media companion supported by artificial intelligence and integrated technology.

Mangla added that the platform has been designed to combine trusted content with innovation while supporting consumers throughout their daily digital and physical journeys.

Chief Executive Officer Ashit Kukian said advertisers are increasingly looking for consolidated media solutions instead of fragmented campaigns.

According to Kukian, the integrated ecosystem enables brands to create, distribute and activate campaigns across radio, news, digital platforms, DOOH networks and experiential events from a single platform, improving both scale and measurable returns on investment.

Three pillars drive the ecosystem

The company has structured ONE BIG WORLD around three strategic pillars.

Foundation businesses

The first pillar includes BIG FM, BIG News Network, and BIG DOOH.

BIG FM continues to operate as one of India’s largest single-brand FM radio networks, reaching listeners across towns and villages while expanding into digital-first video content through Video Radio Jockeys (VRJs).

BIG News Network functions as a digital-first news platform, with expansion plans including additional regional offerings and a dedicated business news channel.

Meanwhile, BIG DOOH provides transit-focused digital outdoor advertising through thousands of connected screens and is expected to expand further with programmatic advertising capabilities.

Digital growth initiatives

The second pillar focuses on technology-driven digital platforms.

BIG FM One has been introduced as an AI-powered destination offering hyperlocal, multilingual audio and video content, community features, personalized recommendations, and commerce integrations.

The ecosystem also includes BIG LIVE, which has already accumulated over 100 million lifetime users through interactive digital engagement formats, alongside BIG Social Connect, which currently reaches more than 20 million users across social media platforms.

Experiential entertainment

The third pillar centres on live entertainment and brand experiences.

BIG Vibe has been developed as a youth-focused entertainment vertical featuring artist tours and premium live events.

BIG Concerts and intellectual properties (IPs) will continue expanding through music tours, awards, expos, festivals, and entertainment events.

BIG Experiences will focus on corporate events, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), enterprise activations, and large-scale brand engagements.

Expanding India’s integrated media landscape

The launch comes as media companies increasingly seek to unify traditional broadcasting with digital platforms and experiential marketing.

Reliance Broadcast believes the integrated structure will allow audiences to access localized and personalized content more seamlessly while enabling advertisers to engage consumers through multiple channels within a single ecosystem.

With AI-powered personalization, digital expansion and continued investments across entertainment, news and advertising, ONE BIG WORLD positions RBNL to compete in India’s evolving media and digital content industry.