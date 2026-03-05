Connect with us
David and Victoria Beckham Send Birthday Wishes to Son Brooklyn Amid Ongoing Family Rift

E! News

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

Global football icon David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham publicly wished their son Brooklyn Beckham a happy birthday, even as tensions within the famous family continue to make headlines.

The couple posted heartfelt messages on social media to celebrate Brooklyn’s 27th birthday, signaling affection despite the highly publicized feud that surfaced earlier this year.

Birthday Wishes Shared on Social Media

David Beckham shared a nostalgic throwback photo of himself and Victoria with young Brooklyn, writing a brief but affectionate message to celebrate the occasion.

“Happy birthday Bust. We love you,” he wrote, using the nickname he has called Brooklyn since childhood.

Victoria Beckham also posted a childhood photo of her eldest son, adding heart emojis and a loving caption marking his special day.

The public messages come despite reports that Brooklyn had previously asked his parents not to post about him on social media amid their ongoing family tensions.

Family Feud Goes Public

The Beckham family drama came into the spotlight earlier this year after Brooklyn Beckham released a lengthy statement addressing his strained relationship with his parents.

In the post, Brooklyn accused them of attempting to interfere in his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

He also alleged that tensions escalated around the time of his 2022 wedding to Peltz, including disputes about wedding plans and family dynamics during the ceremony.

Neither David nor Victoria Beckham has publicly responded to those claims, choosing instead to remain largely silent about the dispute.

David Beckham’s Olive Branch to Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Quietly Rejected Amid Ongoing Family Feud

Support From Wife Nicola Peltz

While the Beckham family drama continues, Nicola Peltz celebrated her husband’s birthday with a personal surprise that she shared on social media.

The actress posted a video showing a festive birthday setup featuring balloons, gifts, flowers, and a box of donuts spelling out “Happy Birthday Brooklyn.”

Peltz also wrote a heartfelt message praising her husband and expressing how much she enjoys being his partner.

Brooklyn responded warmly in the comments, calling her his “baby girl” and thanking her for the celebration.

The Beckham family has long been one of the most high-profile celebrity families in the world. David Beckham’s legendary football career and Victoria Beckham’s success in music and fashion have kept the family in the global spotlight for decades.

Brooklyn Beckham, the couple’s eldest child, has built his own public profile through photography, cooking projects, and brand collaborations.

However, the recent tensions between Brooklyn, his parents, and other members of the Beckham family have drawn significant attention from fans and media alike.

Signs of Reconciliation?

Despite the strained relationship, the public birthday messages from David and Victoria Beckham suggest that family ties remain important.

Observers note that such gestures may represent a subtle attempt to maintain communication and goodwill, even as the conflict remains unresolved.

Whether the birthday tributes signal the beginning of a reconciliation or simply a symbolic gesture remains unclear. For now, the Beckham family continues to navigate its challenges under the intense scrutiny of global media.

