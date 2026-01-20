Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Says He Does Not Want to Reconcile With His Family

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has publicly addressed long-running speculation about a rift with his famous parents, declaring that he does not want to “reconcile” with his family. In a series of emotional Instagram posts, the 26-year-old influencer and entrepreneur accused Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria Beckham of repeatedly attacking him and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, through the media.

The posts mark Brooklyn Beckham’s first direct public comments on the alleged family breakdown, which has been the subject of tabloid scrutiny for months. He said he had tried to keep the situation private but felt compelled to speak out after what he described as years of silence and misrepresentation.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth.”

Claims of Media Manipulation and Control

Brooklyn Beckham alleged that his parents attempted to control narratives about the family and prioritised public image over genuine relationships. “Brand Beckham comes first,” he wrote, adding that family affection appeared to be measured by public promotion and social media activity.

He also claimed he had been “controlled” by his parents for most of his life and said that since distancing himself from them, his long-standing anxiety had disappeared. According to Brooklyn, stepping away from his family has brought him a sense of peace he had not experienced before.

Wedding Disputes and Alleged Sabotage

Much of Brooklyn Beckham’s statement focused on his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, whom he said had been “consistently disrespected” by his family. He accused his parents of attempting to derail their wedding in 2022, including claiming that his mother, Victoria Beckham, cancelled plans to design Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute.

He also revisited a long-rumoured incident involving the couple’s first dance, alleging that Victoria Beckham “hijacked” the moment and danced with him instead of his bride in front of hundreds of guests. Brooklyn said the couple later renewed their vows to replace painful memories with joyful ones.

Allegations of Bribery and Name Rights

In one of the most striking claims, Brooklyn alleged that his parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe him into signing away the rights to his name shortly before the wedding. He said his refusal affected a financial deal and permanently changed how his parents treated him, though it remains unclear which rights were involved.

The Birthday That Deepened the Rift

Brooklyn also addressed his absence from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations, saying he and Nicola had travelled to London but were unable to arrange private time with his father. He claimed David would only meet him if Nicola was excluded, calling it a “slap in the face.”

Representatives for Victoria and David Beckham have not publicly commented, and the couple have never acknowledged the rift. However, Brooklyn was unequivocal in his conclusion: “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

As one of Britain’s most famous families faces unprecedented public scrutiny, Brooklyn’s remarks suggest the divide is deeper — and more personal — than previously understood.