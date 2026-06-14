Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Brooklyn Beckham Feud Deepens as Team Calls Harper’s LA Visit a ‘Choreographed Stunt’

Brooklyn Beckham Feud Deepens as Team Calls Harper’s LA Visit a ‘Choreographed Stunt’ David BEckham Brooklyn BEckham Harper Beckham Nicola Peltz

E! News

Brooklyn Beckham Feud Deepens as Team Calls Harper’s LA Visit a ‘Choreographed Stunt’

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

The long-running tensions within the Beckham family appear to have escalated once again after Brooklyn Beckham’s representatives accused his family of staging a public reconciliation attempt involving his younger sister, Harper Beckham. The latest chapter in the highly publicized family rift unfolded following David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, where most of the Beckham family gathered to celebrate the football icon’s latest honor, except Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Harper’s Visit Sparks New Controversy

According to reports, 14-year-old Harper Beckham traveled to Brooklyn’s Los Angeles home shortly after attending her father’s star ceremony. Dressed in the same outfit she wore to the event, Harper was reportedly seen delivering a letter before leaving moments later after finding no one at home.

Photos of the visit quickly surfaced online, fueling speculation that the youngest Beckham was attempting to help mend the fractured family relationship.

However, Brooklyn’s camp strongly disputed that narrative.

In a statement attributed to representatives for Brooklyn Beckham, the presence of photographers at the private residence was cited as evidence that the visit had been orchestrated for publicity.

“That photographers were in place as the letter was hand-delivered says it all; this was choreographed for the cameras,” the statement reportedly said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Brooklyn Was Allegedly Out of Town

Sources close to Brooklyn claimed that neither he nor his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, was at the Beverly Hills property during Harper’s visit. Reports suggest the couple was out of town, while Brooklyn later shared social media posts from New York City.

The timing of the visit has intensified scrutiny over the family’s strained relationships, which have increasingly played out in the public eye over recent months.

Family Rift Shows No Signs of Healing

The reported fallout between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, has been the subject of widespread speculation for years, but appeared to deepen significantly earlier this year.

Brooklyn has previously spoken publicly about wanting privacy and protecting his marriage to Nicola Peltz. Reports have also suggested that communication between Brooklyn and some family members has become increasingly limited.

Despite the tensions, insiders have previously indicated that Brooklyn remains close to his younger sister Harper and has attempted to shield her from the ongoing family disagreements.

However, with Harper still living with David and Victoria Beckham, maintaining that relationship has reportedly become more complicated.

David Beckham Keeps Silence

The latest developments came during what should have been a celebratory moment for the Beckham family as David Beckham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When asked about the family tensions during media interviews, the former England captain declined to discuss the matter publicly.

“To be honest, that’s a private matter,” Beckham reportedly said. “That’s the one thing that I don’t want to talk about.”

Neither David nor Victoria Beckham has publicly commented on the latest allegations.

As the Beckham family feud continues to dominate headlines, many fans remain hopeful that reconciliation is possible. For now, however, the divide appears deeper than ever.

  • Brooklyn Beckham Feud Deepens as Team Calls Harper’s LA Visit a ‘Choreographed Stunt’ David BEckham Brooklyn BEckham Harper Beckham Nicola Peltz
  • Brooklyn Beckham Feud Deepens as Team Calls Harper’s LA Visit a ‘Choreographed Stunt’ David BEckham Brooklyn BEckham Harper Beckham Nicola Peltz

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Docuseries Reality Check Inside America’s Next Top Model Shandi Sullivan Lawsuit Sues

Docuseries

Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Docuseries
By June 14, 2026
Blake Lively Wins Legal Fees as Court Orders Justin Baldoni to Pay Attorney Costs Lawsuit Sexual Harassment It ends with us

E! News

Blake Lively Wins Legal Fees as Court Orders Justin Baldoni to Pay Attorney Costs
By June 13, 2026
David Hockney Dies at 88 The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)

Culture

David Hockney Dies at 88: The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces
By June 13, 2026
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success
By June 13, 2026
Ridley Scott’s ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ Finds New Streaming Audience Two Decades After Release Orlando Bloom Peacock Crusade Film

Hollywood

Ridley Scott’s ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ Finds New Streaming Audience Two Decades After Release
By June 13, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing Claude AI

AI Ethics

Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing
By June 13, 2026
Facebook and Instagram Back Online After Major Outage Disrupts Thousands of Users

Meta

Facebook and Instagram Back Online After Major Outage Disrupts Thousands of Users
By June 12, 2026
Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’ René Mayrhofer Android Platform Security

AI Ethics

Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’
By June 12, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Adidas Crowns Mohamed Salah a Modern-Day Egyptian King in New FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

Advertising

Adidas Crowns Mohamed Salah a Modern-Day Egyptian King in New FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign
‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Social network Sequel Jeremy Allen White

Movies & Documentaries

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled: Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Sequel
Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer

News

Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship
Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+ Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman.

Movies & Documentaries

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+
Madonna Turns Times Square Into a Pride Party, Debuts New ‘Confessions II’ Music Concert New York Stuart Price

Album Announcement

Madonna Turns Times Square Into a Pride Party, Debuts New ‘Confessions II’ Music
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video Kinky Milk Bully Deluxe

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video
Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush Gary Oldman

Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush
Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Dominates Billboard 200 for Third Straight Week as Chart Rivals Fall Behind

Billboard

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Dominates Billboard 200 for Third Straight Week as Chart Rivals Fall Behind
Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident La Roux Jennifer An

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident
Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion N3On Stingray Animal Welfare

News

Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion
Cardi B Ignites Madison Square Garden With Electrifying NBA Finals Halftime Show Spurs Knicks

Hip Hop/ Rap

Cardi B Ignites Madison Square Garden With Electrifying NBA Finals Halftime Show
Madonna Unveils ‘Confessions II’ Film at Tribeca Festival With Star-Studded Cameos and New Music Preview

Pop Music

Madonna Unveils ‘Confessions II’ Film at Tribeca Festival With Star-Studded Cameos and New Music Preview
Kimi Antonelli Makes History With Stunning Monaco Grand Prix Victory Lewis Hamilton GP Formula 1 Max Verstappen

Formula 1

Kimi Antonelli Makes History With Stunning Monaco Grand Prix Victory
Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics - Whisper My Name New Album Iceman

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics
Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’ René Mayrhofer Android Platform Security

AI Ethics

Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’
Donald Trump Sparks Backlash After NBA Finals Appearance at Madison Square Garden Sleeping Asleep Booing

NBA

Donald Trump Sparks Backlash After NBA Finals Appearance at Madison Square Garden
Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Greg Scarpa

Movies & Documentaries

Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer
Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals cop shoots fellow cop

News

Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals
Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer David Ayer Survival Thriller Paramount Pictures J K Simmons

Movies & Documentaries

Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer
Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin Battle for Survival in Ridley Scott’s Epic Post-Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The Dog Stars’ Margaret Qualey

20th Century Studios

Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin Battle for Survival in Ridley Scott’s Epic Post-Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The Dog Stars’
WWDC 2026 Updates Apple Unveils Siri AI, iOS 27, Apple Intelligence Upgrades and Tim Cook’s Farewell

Apple

WWDC 2026: Apple Unveils Siri AI, iOS 27, Apple Intelligence Upgrades and Tim Cook’s Farewell
Mexico Defeat South Africa in Dramatic 2026 World Cup Opener as Three Red Cards Spark Debate Julián Quiñones 3 red cards

FIFA World Cup

Mexico Defeat South Africa in Dramatic 2026 World Cup Opener as Three Red Cards Spark Debate
To Top
Loading...