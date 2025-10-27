Newsom and Harris Hint at 2028 Runs, Sparking Talk of a California Power Clash

Connect with us

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
California suddenly looks like the center of America’s political universe. Governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris have both publicly confirmed they are weighing a 2028 presidential campaign. Their near-simultaneous declarations have electrified the Democratic landscape and fueled speculation of a blockbuster primary battle from the West Coast.

Gavin Newsom, a fierce and outspoken critic of President Trump’s administration, admitted during a CBS News interview that he would “give serious thought” to a campaign once the 2026 midterms conclude. After years of dodging speculation, his answer marked the clearest sign yet of his presidential ambitions.

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, told the BBC she believes a woman will become president soon and suggested she might take another shot after her 2024 loss to Trump. Her message was unmistakable: she isn’t finished.

California’s influence keeps rising

Their public flirting with a 2028 Presidential election bid underscores how California has cemented itself as a Democratic stronghold with national pull. The state delivers blockbuster fundraising, progressive credentials and the cultural megaphones of Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Yet its reputation also creates an uphill climb in key battleground states where Republicans attack California values as extreme or elitist.

Political analysts say both candidates face the challenge of reassuring working-class voters beyond the coasts. “Being too California” remains a persistent critique.

 

A rivalry years in the making

Though Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris rose through the same ecosystem in San Francisco politics, their paths have rarely collided directly. The governor’s second term ends in early 2027 due to term limits, leaving him free to pursue the White House if he chooses. With Harris newly recalibrating her political future, the two could end up chasing the same voters, donors and endorsements.

 

Policy and personality contrasts

Newsom has built his national platform on aggressive opposition to Trump-era policies, filing dozens of lawsuits and spotlighting California as a liberal counterweight. His push for Proposition 50, a redistricting measure aimed at boosting Democrats in Congress, could bolster his case as a strategist for the future of the party.

Harris draws on her service as vice president, senator and attorney general, positioning herself as a symbol of Democratic resilience and representation. Her new memoir signals a reassertion of political identity and unfinished business.

A long road still lies ahead

With more than three years until ballots are cast, the field remains wide open. Democrats like Gretchen Whitmer, JB Pritzker and Josh Shapiro are also weighing bids. Neither Newsom nor Harris has fully committed, knowing fortunes in politics can turn fast.

For now, though, it’s clear: California’s titans are stepping into the spotlight. If both decide to run, the 2028 primary could become one of the most dramatic intra-party battles in modern Democratic history.

