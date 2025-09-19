Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles

Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles

News

Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles

Plunge Sports
Published on

In a shocking turn of events, Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has been arrested and charged with a felony following a vicious assault on professional wrestler Stuart Smith, better known by his ring name Syko Stu. According to Los Angeles County jail records, Jackson was arrested on Thursday morning around 9:00 a.m. local time. He was booked on a felony charge and is currently being held on $50,000 bail, pending case updates.

The incident stems from a disturbing attack that took place in August at a Knockx wrestling event in Los Angeles.

From Stunt to Serious Assault

While Raja Jackson’s appearance was initially part of the scripted wrestling show, the encounter escalated into real violence. Video footage captured Jackson storming the ring, slamming Syko Stu onto the mat, and delivering a barrage of punches even after the wrestler appeared unconscious.

Witnesses reported chaos inside the arena as other performers scrambled to restrain Raja Jackson and protect Smith.

Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Jackson Arrested for Assault

Rampage Jackson’s Son Raja Jackson Arrested for Assault

Victim Hospitalized with Severe Injuries

Smith was immediately transported to a hospital, where he spent several days in intensive care before being released. Family members later revealed the extent of his injuries, which included:

  • Trauma to both the upper and lower jaws

  • A laceration to his upper lip

  • A fractured maxilla bone

  • Multiple lost teeth

The family issued a statement thanking fans for their support and emphasising that Smith faced a long recovery.

Rampage Jackson ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Son Raja Jackson Injures Wrestler in Chaotic Ring Incident Smith

UFC Legend Rampage Jackson, father of the now arrested Son Raja Jackson

Tensions Boiling Before the Match

Reports suggest the violent outburst may have been fueled by a confrontation earlier in the day. Smith allegedly mistook Jackson for another wrestler and struck him with a beer can as part of the pre-show hype. Though Smith quickly apologized and the two shook hands, Jackson later went live on social media vowing to get “real” revenge during the match.

This livestream foreshadowed the violent turn the bout would take hours later.

Legal Fallout

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an investigation began immediately after the event but took several weeks before Raja Jackson was formally charged. TMZ was the first to break news of his arrest.

As of now, details of the exact felony charge remain undisclosed, but the seriousness of the injuries and video evidence made prosecution likely.

Raja Jackson remains in custody while his legal team prepares to respond. His father, UFC Hall of Famer Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has not yet issued a public statement.

The arrest raises questions about the blurred lines between staged wrestling theatrics and real-life violence. While fans expect high drama, the assault crossed into criminal territory, leaving one performer with life-changing injuries and another facing serious prison time.

  • Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Jackson Arrested for Assault
  • Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles
  • Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Jackson Arrested for Assault
  • Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Jerry Greenfield Quits Ben & Jerry’s After Social Activism Clash With Unilever Gaza

Jerry Greenfield Quits Ben & Jerry’s After Social Activism Clash With Unilever
By September 19, 2025
Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles

Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles
By September 19, 2025
Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas

Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 18, 2025
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Fallon, and Barack Obama Defend Jimmy Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
By September 19, 2025
‘Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Explosive Drama as Jessi Ngatikaura Confronts Affair Rumors Hulu

‘Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Explosive Drama as Jessi Ngatikaura Confronts Affair Rumors
By September 18, 2025
Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love lyme Disease

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love
By September 18, 2025
Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur Breaks onto the Global Stage with Three International Award Wins

Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur Breaks onto the Global Stage with Three International Award Wins
By September 17, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
To Top
Loading...