Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles

In a shocking turn of events, Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has been arrested and charged with a felony following a vicious assault on professional wrestler Stuart Smith, better known by his ring name Syko Stu. According to Los Angeles County jail records, Jackson was arrested on Thursday morning around 9:00 a.m. local time. He was booked on a felony charge and is currently being held on $50,000 bail, pending case updates.

The incident stems from a disturbing attack that took place in August at a Knockx wrestling event in Los Angeles.

From Stunt to Serious Assault

While Raja Jackson’s appearance was initially part of the scripted wrestling show, the encounter escalated into real violence. Video footage captured Jackson storming the ring, slamming Syko Stu onto the mat, and delivering a barrage of punches even after the wrestler appeared unconscious.

Witnesses reported chaos inside the arena as other performers scrambled to restrain Raja Jackson and protect Smith.

Victim Hospitalized with Severe Injuries

Smith was immediately transported to a hospital, where he spent several days in intensive care before being released. Family members later revealed the extent of his injuries, which included:

Trauma to both the upper and lower jaws

A laceration to his upper lip

A fractured maxilla bone

Multiple lost teeth

The family issued a statement thanking fans for their support and emphasising that Smith faced a long recovery.

Tensions Boiling Before the Match

Reports suggest the violent outburst may have been fueled by a confrontation earlier in the day. Smith allegedly mistook Jackson for another wrestler and struck him with a beer can as part of the pre-show hype. Though Smith quickly apologized and the two shook hands, Jackson later went live on social media vowing to get “real” revenge during the match.

This livestream foreshadowed the violent turn the bout would take hours later.

Legal Fallout

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an investigation began immediately after the event but took several weeks before Raja Jackson was formally charged. TMZ was the first to break news of his arrest.

As of now, details of the exact felony charge remain undisclosed, but the seriousness of the injuries and video evidence made prosecution likely.

Raja Jackson remains in custody while his legal team prepares to respond. His father, UFC Hall of Famer Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has not yet issued a public statement.

The arrest raises questions about the blurred lines between staged wrestling theatrics and real-life violence. While fans expect high drama, the assault crossed into criminal territory, leaving one performer with life-changing injuries and another facing serious prison time.