Senate Moves to End Historic Shutdown Amid Democratic Rift Over Health Care Deal

Trump Presidency

Senate Moves to End Historic Shutdown Amid Democratic Rift Over Health Care Deal

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
After a record-breaking 40-day government shutdown under Donald Trump as President, the U.S. Senate on Sunday took its first procedural vote to reopen federal operations — but not without controversy. The chamber voted 60–40 to advance a compromise funding bill that would end the shutdown, while postponing the crucial vote on Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits until mid-December.

The move, spearheaded by a coalition of moderate Democrats and Independents, marks a rare bipartisan step after weeks of partisan deadlock that left millions of Americans without paychecks or essential benefits.

Moderates Break the Deadlock — Without Health Care Guarantees

The deal came together when Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) — all former governors — joined a handful of Democrats in supporting the motion.

Their agreement funds the government through late January and guarantees a future vote on extending ACA tax credits, which are set to expire January 1. However, the compromise does not ensure those health care subsidies will continue — a sticking point for much of the Democratic caucus.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and most Democrats opposed the measure, warning that the party was surrendering leverage on a key campaign promise. “We will not give up the fight,” Schumer said after the vote. “Americans elected us to protect their health care, not to trade it away.”

Who Supported the Deal — And Why

In addition to Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, and Angus King, several prominent Democrats — including Tim Kaine (Va.), Dick Durbin (Ill.), John Fetterman (Pa.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), and Jacky Rosen (Nev.) voted in favour of moving forward. Many cited the economic and human toll of the shutdown. Federal workers, air traffic controllers, and SNAP beneficiaries have faced weeks of unpaid furloughs and service disruptions.

“We can open the government and still fight to address the looming health care crisis,” said Cortez Masto, noting record lines at food banks across her state. Independent Sen. King, known for his bipartisan record, said the shutdown had reached a point of “diminishing returns.” “People are suffering,” he told reporters. “We can’t keep the government hostage while waiting for a perfect deal.”

Progressives Push Back: ‘A Betrayal’

The deal immediately drew sharp criticism from progressive Democrats. Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) called the agreement a “betrayal,” accusing moderates of caving to Republican pressure. “Accepting nothing but a pinky promise from Republicans isn’t a compromise — it’s capitulation,” he wrote on X.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) also blasted the compromise, saying it could lead to higher premiums and millions losing Medicaid coverage.

What’s Next: A Race Against the Clock

The Senate’s next steps include final debate and votes on the package — which could stretch into late this week if Democrats delay the process.

If passed, the deal would reinstate fired federal employees, guarantee back pay, and fund key programs through January.

Still, the larger battle over health care is far from over. Lawmakers are expected to revisit ACA subsidies in December, setting the stage for yet another high-stakes showdown in Washington.

Trump’s Off-Script Comments Spark GOP Headaches Amid Government Shutdown Tensions

As the shutdown continues to ripple through the economy, one thing is clear: the cost of political gridlock is hitting Americans hardest — and both parties are feeling the pressure to end it.

Loading...