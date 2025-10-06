Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

US Supreme Court Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s Appeal

US Supreme Court Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s Appeal Jeffrey Epstein

News

US Supreme Court Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s Appeal

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, effectively shutting down her last major legal avenue to overturn her 2021 sex-trafficking conviction. Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison for conspiring with Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls over a period of years.

In an order issued Monday, the high court declined to take up Ghislaine Maxwell’s argument that a non-prosecution agreement Epstein struck with federal prosecutors in Florida more than a decade ago should have shielded her from criminal charges.



The Argument That Failed

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers had contended that Epstein’s 2007 plea deal — in which he pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor and registered as a sex offender — contained a clause protecting his “co-conspirators.” They argued this language immunized Maxwell from future federal prosecution.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Workout Sparks Backlash as Epstein Memo Raises More Questions Than Answers

But lower courts, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, disagreed. They held that the Florida agreement did not bind prosecutors in New York, where Maxwell was ultimately indicted and convicted. The Justice Department reiterated to the Supreme Court this summer that “only Epstein and the Florida USAO were parties” to the deal, not Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Foot Massage for Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Foot Massage for Jeffrey Epstein

Maxwell’s Legal Options Narrow

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, expressed disappointment at the ruling but vowed to keep fighting. “This fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done,” Markus said in a statement.

Though her Supreme Court appeal is over, Ghislaine Maxwell’s team has signaled it may pursue other post-conviction relief or even a presidential pardon. Donald Trump has said a pardon for Maxwell is “not on [his] radar,” but some of his allies continue to push for transparency around the Epstein case, which still draws intense public scrutiny.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein

The Broader Epstein Shadow

Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008, but in 2019 was indicted on federal sex-trafficking charges before dying by suicide in prison. In recent months, the House Oversight Committee has released thousands of pages of Epstein-related records, intensifying political pressure on the Justice Department.

Ghislaine Maxwell, meanwhile, has been transferred to a minimum-security women’s prison in Bryan, Texas, where she reportedly works a prison job while serving out her sentence. With the Supreme Court’s rejection of her appeal, her conviction remains firmly in place — a stark reminder of how far the Epstein scandal continues to reach.

  • US Supreme Court Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s Appeal Jeffrey Epstein
  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s Foot Massage for Jeffrey Epstein
  • Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein
  • US Supreme Court Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s Appeal Jeffrey Epstein
  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s Foot Massage for Jeffrey Epstein
  • Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

LeBron James Sparks Frenzy With “The Second Decision”

LeBron James Sparks Frenzy With “The Second Decision”
By October 7, 2025
US Supreme Court Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s Appeal Jeffrey Epstein

US Supreme Court Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s Appeal
By October 7, 2025
Aurelien Fontenoy Breaks World Record Cycling Up the Eiffel Tower

Aurelien Fontenoy Breaks World Record Cycling Up the Eiffel Tower
By October 7, 2025
Francis Ford Coppola Praises Paul Thomas Anderson’s Latest Film One Battle After Another Lenardo DiCaprio

Francis Ford Coppola Praises Paul Thomas Anderson’s Latest Film
By October 6, 2025
Elon Musk Targets Netflix Over Trans Characters in Kids’ Shows Dead End: Paranormal Park

Elon Musk Targets Netflix Over Trans Characters in Kids’ Shows
By October 6, 2025
Universal Pictures Puts the Brakes on Fast & Furious Finale After $1.1 Billion Spend

Universal Pictures Puts the Brakes on Fast & Furious Finale After $1.1 Billion Spend
By October 6, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
By September 25, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal

Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal
By October 1, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Food

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
To Top
Loading...