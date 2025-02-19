Donald Trump Pushes Free IVF Access, Teaming Up with Elon Musk to Slash Government Spending

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to expand access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) while pushing for greater transparency in government spending. Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago, Trump framed the move as an effort to help families struggling with infertility and to root out wasteful federal expenditures.

Trump’s IVF Push Amidst Reproductive Rights Controversy

Trump’s decision to advocate for expanded IVF access comes in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade—a ruling made possible by his judicial appointments. Since then, several Republican-led states have introduced restrictive measures on reproductive healthcare, with some considering laws defining life as beginning at conception, raising concerns about the legal status of frozen embryos used in IVF treatments.

Trump has promised universal IVF coverage on the campaign trail, a pledge he reiterated during Tuesday’s announcement. “Women and families, husbands, are very appreciative,” he said, emphasizing that IVF offers solutions to couples struggling to conceive. The procedure, which involves fertilizing an egg outside the womb and implanting it into the uterus, is often prohibitively expensive due to a lack of insurance coverage.

While Trump’s executive order was praised by some fertility advocates, critics, including Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth, called it an empty gesture. “Donald Trump’s executive order does nothing to expand access to IVF. He’s the reason IVF is at risk in the first place,” Duckworth said, urging Trump to support legislation mandating insurance coverage for the treatment.

Elon Musk’s Expanding Government Role

In addition to the IVF order, Trump signed another executive order addressing government spending oversight and issued a memorandum demanding transparency on “waste, fraud, and abuse” within federal agencies. The initiative will be led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Tesla CEO Elon Musk oversees.

Elon Musk’s increasing involvement in government has raised concerns about transparency. His agency has reportedly requested access to sensitive government databases with little explanation. Additionally, Elon Musk has only taken questions from journalists once since assuming his role in the administration. When asked about Musk’s position, Trump dismissed concerns, calling him a “patriot” and defending his role in cost-cutting measures.

Foreign Policy, Inflation, and a High-Profile Mar-a-Lago Event

During his remarks, Trump also weighed in on foreign policy, claiming he had a “good chance” of ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. He controversially suggested that Ukraine shared responsibility for the conflict, stating, “You should have never started it.” He also criticized U.S. foreign aid spending, listing various international programs he deemed wasteful, including voter turnout initiatives in India and social cohesion efforts in Mali.

Later that evening, Trump attended a high-profile event at Mar-a-Lago hosted by America’s Future, a conservative organization led by Michael Flynn. The gathering featured figures like Russell Brand, Ted Nugent, and Mike Tyson. Trump praised Michael Flynn, hinting at bringing him back into government despite Michael Flynn’s past legal troubles.

With his latest executive orders, Trump continues to blend policy moves with campaign rhetoric, positioning himself as both a champion for families and a crusader against government inefficiency. Whether these initiatives lead to meaningful change remains to be seen.