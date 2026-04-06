Trump’s Easter Outburst Sparks Global Backlash Amid Iran Tensions

More in Trump Presidency
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Trump Presidency
Trump Claims Kim Jong Un Mocked Biden’s Mental Fitness, Called Him R*****ed
Trump reiterated that Kim Jong Un had “said very nice things” about him, contrasting that with...
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News
Supreme Court Clears Path to Dismiss Steve Bannon Contempt Case Linked to Jan. 6 Probe
The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the dismissal of Steve Bannon’s contempt of...
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Trump Presidency
Iran Intelligence Chief Killed in US-Israeli Strikes as Trump Warns of ‘Hell’
Iran has confirmed that Majid Khademi, intelligence chief for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was...
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Trump Presidency
Second US Airman Rescued After F-15E Shot Down Over Iran in Daring Operation
The United States has successfully rescued the second pilot crew member of a downed F-15E Strike...
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Trump Presidency
Iran Rejects US 48hrs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Iran has reportedly turned down a U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire, according to local media sources. The...
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Trump Presidency
Trump’s $152M Alcatraz Plan Sparks Debate Over Crime, Costs, and Symbolism
Historically, Alcatraz housed infamous figures like Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly, cementing its reputation...
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Trump Presidency
Multiple US Jets Shot Down by Iran as Conflict Enters Dangerous Phase
Tensions between the United States and Iran have surged dramatically after multiple American aircraft were struck...
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Trump Presidency
Austria Denies US Military Airspace Access Amid Iran Conflict
Austria’s neutrality, established after World War II, legally restricts the nation from supporting military campaigns or...
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Trump Presidency
Military Promotions Controversy: Scrutiny Mounts Over Pete Hegseth’s Role
Some officials allege that those affected include Black and female officers, raising concerns about whether race,...
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Trump Presidency
Pete Hegseth Fires Army Chief Gen. Randy George as Iran War Rages On
In a dramatic move, Pete Hegseth has ordered the immediate retirement of Army Chief Gen. Randy George,...
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