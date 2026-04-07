In an extraordinary blend of art and activism, Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari has taken an unusual stand by relocating to the Damavand power plant near Tehran. Armed with his traditional tar instrument, the renowned composer says his goal is to create music at the site as a symbolic effort to protect it from potential attacks, as Donald Trump’s threats continue to evolve.

Ali Ghamsari announced that he would remain at the facility for an extended period, using his presence and performances as a peaceful gesture aimed at safeguarding critical infrastructure during a time of heightened geopolitical tension.

Why the Damavand Power Plant Matters

The Damavand power plant is considered one of Iran’s most vital energy hubs. Located near the capital, Tehran, it is widely reported to supply a significant portion, nearly half of the city’s electricity.

Given its importance, the facility has become a focal point in discussions about infrastructure security amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Any disruption to its operations could have widespread consequences for millions of residents, and it could be a target under Trump’s threats.

Music as a Form of Protection

Ghamsari’s initiative is rooted in the belief that art can serve as a form of resistance and protection. By positioning himself at a strategic site, he hopes to draw attention to the human and cultural dimensions of conflict, emphasizing the need to preserve essential services and civilian life.

The musician’s approach reflects a broader tradition in which artists use their craft to respond to political and social crises. In this case, Ghamsari is attempting to transform a potential target into a space of cultural expression.

Rising Tensions Put Infrastructure at Risk

The move comes at a time when Iran’s infrastructure is increasingly in focus due to escalating tensions involving the United States and Israel. Recent statements from Donald Trump & Pete Hegseth have included threats targeting key facilities such as power plants and bridges, particularly in the context of disputes over strategic waterways like the Strait of Hormuz.

As the situation intensifies, critical infrastructure has become both a strategic asset and a potential vulnerability. Ali Ghamsari’s presence at the Damavand power plant underscores the broader concern about protecting essential services during periods of conflict.

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Symbolism Beyond Borders

While it remains unclear whether Ghamsari’s actions will have any direct impact on security outcomes, the symbolism of his gesture has resonated widely. His decision highlights the role of artists in times of crisis, not only as creators but also as advocates for peace and preservation.

By bringing music to a site defined by industrial power and geopolitical tension, Ghamsari has created a powerful visual and emotional statement about resilience and humanity.

As global audiences watch developments unfold, Ghamsari’s initiative serves as a reminder that responses to conflict can take many forms. Beyond diplomacy and military strategy, acts of cultural expression can also shape narratives and inspire dialogue.

Whether seen as a symbolic protest or an artistic intervention, the musician’s presence at one of Iran’s most critical sites adds a unique chapter to the intersection of art, politics, and global security.