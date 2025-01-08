Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

U.S. House Passes Controversial Bill to Deport Undocumented Immigrants for Minor Crimes

U.S. House passes Laken Riley Act -Deportation for Minor Crimes Donald trump Administration President Elect Donald Trump Laken Riley Bill

US Politics

U.S. House Passes Controversial Bill to Deport Undocumented Immigrants for Minor Crimes

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the Laken Riley Act on Tuesday, advancing legislation that could lead to the deportation of undocumented immigrants charged with minor, nonviolent crimes, such as shoplifting. Passed with a 264-159 vote, the bill garnered bipartisan support, including votes from 48 Democrats.

Named after Laken Riley, a nursing student killed by an undocumented immigrant in Georgia, the proposed law now heads to the Senate, where Republicans hold a slim majority. If passed, it would expand the scope of deportable offences to include lesser crimes, a significant shift in U.S. immigration enforcement.

A Tragic Catalyst for Legislation

The bill is named after Laken Riley, who was killed in February 2024 by José Antonio Ibarra, an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela. Ibarra, who crossed into the U.S. through El Paso in 2022, had been arrested for shoplifting months before the incident but was later released.

Following his conviction for Riley’s murder, Ibarra was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. The case has become a rallying cry for stricter immigration laws among conservative lawmakers.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas, a vocal supporter of the Laken Riley bill, stated, “The death of Laken Riley was a senseless and preventable tragedy. We owe it to her to ensure that any migrant who enters the country illegally and commits a crime is never given the opportunity to harm innocent Americans.”

Broader Implications of the Bill

Currently, U.S. immigration laws allow for the deportation of undocumented immigrants and legal permanent residents convicted of serious crimes, such as aggravated felonies or violent offences. The Laken Riley Act would extend this to include nonviolent offences like theft, larceny, and shoplifting.

Additionally, the bill empowers state attorneys general to sue the federal government if undocumented immigrants released by authorities commit subsequent crimes. Proponents argue that these measures will enhance public safety by removing potentially dangerous individuals.

Criticism and Data Disputes

Critics, including immigrant rights groups and some lawmakers, argue that the bill is more about political posturing than public safety.

“This is political gamesmanship at its worst, exploiting a tragedy to advance an anti-immigrant agenda,” said Kerri Talbot, co-executive director of the Immigration Hub. “This bill weaponizes the justice system to incarcerate immigrants for minor infractions and tears apart families who have long called this country home.”

Studies consistently show that immigrants, including those undocumented, commit crimes at lower rates than U.S.-born citizens. According to Alex Nowrasteh of the Cato Institute, undocumented immigrants in Georgia are incarcerated for homicide at a rate of 61 per 100,000 people, compared to 90 per 100,000 for legal immigrants and U.S. citizens.

“The numbers indicate that illegal immigrants are not a disproportionate criminal threat,” Nowrasteh wrote, adding that additional enforcement is unlikely to reduce crime rates.

Democratic Division

The Laken Riley bill’s passage reflects shifting dynamics within the Democratic Party. Support from 48 Democrats, including Texas representatives Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez, highlights growing bipartisan willingness to support stricter immigration policies under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

As the bill moves to the Senate, its implications for millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. remain uncertain, igniting fierce debate over the balance between public safety and immigrant rights.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Danish Prime Minister to Donald Trump Greenland Is Not for Sale Donald Trump Jr. Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede nish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister to Donald Trump: Greenland Is Not for Sale
By January 8, 2025
Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut What Went Wrong Lina McMohan Donald trump Administration

Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut: What Went Wrong?
By January 8, 2025
Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut What Went Wrong Lina McMohan Donald trump Administration

Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut: What Went Wrong?
By January 8, 2025
Golden Globes Winners 2025 Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, The Substance, The Brutalist, Shogun, Emilia Pérez, Fernanda Torres, Colin Farrell , Jodie Foster, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Allen White

Golden Globes Winners 2025: Excellence in Film and Television
By January 6, 2025
Upcoming Must Watch 2025 Movies Returns, Sequels, Reboots 2025’s Must-Watch Movies: Epic Returns, Stunning Reboots, and Game-Changing Originals

2025’s Must-Watch Movies: Epic Returns, Stunning Reboots, and Game-Changing Originals
By January 3, 2025
BluSmart Expands its EV Ride-Hailing Service to Mumbai BluSmart Mobility BluSmart Mumbai

BluSmart Expands its EV Ride-Hailing Service to Mumbai
By January 7, 2025
Jindal (India) Limited Secures 30% Market Share in Kerala’s Color-Coated Steel Segment Jindal NeuColor+ Jindal Steel

Jindal (India) Limited Secures 30% Market Share in Kerala’s Color-Coated Steel Segment
By January 6, 2025
Eupheus Learning Achieves INR 225 Crore Revenue NEP National Education Policy 2020 ClassKlap SchoolMitra

Eupheus Learning Achieves INR 225 Crore Revenue
By January 6, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Rupert Murdoch’s real-life succession drama is underway in a Nevada courtroom. What might happen next? | Rupert Murdoch Lachlan Murdoch James Murdoch Murdoch Family Trust

Rupert Murdoch’s real-life succession drama is underway in a Nevada courtroom. What might happen next?
By September 17, 2024
Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and Group CEO, PeepalCo CoinSwitch Launches ₹600 Crore Recovery Program for Crypto Losses: CoinSwitch Cares

CoinSwitch Launches ₹600 Crore Recovery Program for Crypto Losses: CoinSwitch Cares
By January 7, 2025
BluSmart Expands its EV Ride-Hailing Service to Mumbai BluSmart Mobility BluSmart Mumbai

BluSmart Expands its EV Ride-Hailing Service to Mumbai
By January 7, 2025
Meme Coin Index Bitget Web3 Ecocystem Crypto Exchange Cryptocurrency Bitget’s GMCI Meme Index Hits 460% Returns: A Wild Ride Through Crypto’s Funniest Coins

Bitget’s GMCI Meme Index Hits 460% Returns: A Wild Ride Through Crypto’s Funniest Coins
By December 6, 2024
Australia Approves World’s Strictest Social Media Ban for Under-16s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addiction, mental health issues, and cyberbullying

World’s Strictest: Australia Approves Social Media Ban for Under-16s
By November 28, 2024
Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt Pakistan TikTok

Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt
By November 12, 2024
WhatsApp Group Admins in Zimbabwe Now Face Annual Fees Up to $2,500 – Here’s What It Means | Zimbabwe WhatsApp Group Admin License Fees Whatsapp hate Fake News

WhatsApp Group Admins in Zimbabwe Now Face Annual Fees Up to $2,500 – Here’s What It Means
By November 9, 2024
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts

Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts
By December 6, 2024
Australia Approves World’s Strictest Social Media Ban for Under-16s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addiction, mental health issues, and cyberbullying

World’s Strictest: Australia Approves Social Media Ban for Under-16s
By November 28, 2024
Wendy Williams Declared ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ Amid Dementia Battle in Shocking Legal Filing Wells Fargo Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams Declared ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ Amid Dementia Battle in Shocking Legal Filing
By November 26, 2024
Charlie Hunnam Cast as Ed Gein 'Butcher of Plainfield' in Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Season 3

Netflix

Charlie Hunnam Cast as Ed Gein ‘Butcher of Plainfield’ in Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Season 3
UAE’s CYVN Holdings Acquires McLaren Automotive Amid Financial Woes Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Formula 1 F1

Formula 1

UAE’s CYVN Holdings Acquires McLaren Automotive Amid Financial Woes
D Gukesh Youngest World Chess Champion Amid Controversy, Viswanathan Anand Surprised Russian Chess Federation chief Andrei Filatov FIDE World Chess Championship

Sports

D Gukesh Youngest World Chess Champion Amid Controversy, Viswanathan Anand Surprised
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...