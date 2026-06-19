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Shoolini University Breaks Into QS Global Top 500, Retains India’s No. 1 Private University Rank

Shoolini University Breaks Into QS Global Top 500, Retains India’s No. 1 Private University Rank

EdTech

Shoolini University Breaks Into QS Global Top 500, Retains India’s No. 1 Private University Rank

Shoolini University Breaks Into QS Global Top 500, Retains India’s No. 1 Private University Rank

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Shoolini University has achieved a major milestone in global higher education by entering the QS World University Rankings Top 500, securing the 452nd position worldwide and ranking 10th overall in India. The achievement makes Shoolini the only Indian private university in the global top 500 and marks its fourth consecutive year as India’s highest-ranked private university.

The latest rankings were released by QS Quacquarelli Symonds as part of the QS World University Rankings 2027, which evaluated more than 1,500 institutions across 106 higher education systems worldwide.

A Remarkable Rise in Global Rankings

Shoolini University’s ascent has been one of the fastest among Indian institutions in recent years. Since first entering the rankings in the 801–1000 band, the university has steadily climbed every year without exception.

Shoolini University’s QS Rankings Progress

Year

Global Rank

India Rank

2023

801–1000

2024

771–780

2025

587

12

2026

503

11

2027

452

10

This consistent improvement highlights the university’s growing international reputation in research, innovation, and academic excellence.

Research Impact Drives Growth

One of the biggest contributors to Shoolini’s rise was its exceptional performance in Citations per Faculty, a key QS indicator that measures how frequently a university’s research is referenced by scholars worldwide.

The university improved from 138th to 76th globally in this category within a single year, representing a remarkable jump of 62 places. Since Citations per Faculty carries the highest weighting in the QS methodology, the improvement underscores the increasing global influence of Shoolini’s research output.

Founder Chancellor Prof. P.K. Khosla said the achievement reflects years of commitment to building a research-focused institution.

“Entering the world’s Top 500 universities demonstrates that globally respected universities can be built in India through academic rigour, innovation and research excellence,” he said.

Strong Performance Beyond Research

Shoolini also recorded gains in several other QS indicators.

Its Employer Reputation ranking improved from 589 to 576, reflecting stronger industry recognition and graduate employability. Meanwhile, its Sustainability ranking climbed from 555 to 518 globally, highlighting ongoing efforts aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand noted that international recognition strengthens opportunities for students and faculty.

“Students today seek global exposure, cutting-edge research opportunities, and strong industry partnerships. Rankings like these help us attract exceptional talent and build deeper international collaborations,” he said.

A Rising Force in Indian Higher Education

Founded in 2009, Shoolini University is significantly younger than many of the institutions ranked above it, including leading IITs and other government-funded universities with decades of legacy.

The university has also built a strong innovation ecosystem, surpassing 2,000 intellectual property filings, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, and designs. Additionally, 19 Shoolini scientists have been featured in Stanford University’s list of the world’s top 2% scientists.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla described the ranking as evidence of India’s evolving higher education landscape.

“Universities must become engines of research, entrepreneurship, and innovation. This achievement reflects our efforts to create an ecosystem that competes with the best globally,” he said.

With its entry into the QS Global Top 500, Shoolini University has further strengthened its reputation as one of India’s fastest-growing research-driven institutions and a leader among private universities.

  • Shoolini University Breaks Into QS Global Top 500, Retains India’s No. 1 Private University Rank
  • Shoolini University Breaks Into QS Global Top 500, Retains India’s No. 1 Private University Rank

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