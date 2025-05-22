Rob Zombie Calls Out Fans for Filming—Ignites Heated Debate Over Phones at Concerts

Legendary shock-rocker Rob Zombie, now 60, isn’t afraid to speak his mind—and his latest viral moment proves it. During a headlining performance at the Boardwalk Rock Festival, the Dragula singer paused his set to scold fans for constantly filming with their phones, delivering a fiery on-stage rant that’s since exploded online.

Rob Zombie, known for his theatrical concerts and horror-infused aesthetic, has built a multi-decade career through both music and film. From his days fronting White Zombie to directing cult classics like House of 1,000 Corpses and Halloween, he’s earned a reputation for being unapologetically raw and honest. But his latest frustration? Phones in the air instead of fans in the moment.

In video clips now circulating on social media, Rob Zombie is clearly exasperated.

“Why don’t you all put the damn phones down and actually experience this with your own eyes?” he said, pausing the performance mid-song. “It’s a concert, not a content factory.”







Phones vs. Fans: The Rock Show Divide

The outburst immediately divided fans, with passionate responses pouring in from both camps. Supporters echoed Rob Zombie’s sentiment, emphasising the value of being present.

“He’s right,” one fan posted. “You’re at a live show. Take a pic or two and enjoy the energy—it’s not the same on a screen.”

Another chimed in, “Phones kill the vibe. I paid to rock out, not to stare at someone’s phone screen the whole time.”

But others weren’t having it. Critics of Zombie’s stance pushed back hard, especially given the soaring price of concert tickets in 2025.

“If I’m paying $200 for a ticket, I’ll film whatever I want,” wrote one commenter. “Don’t like it? Lower the price.”

Another added, “The footage helps me remember the night. It’s my experience, not yours, to control.”

Rob Zombie Still Rocks—Controversy or Not

Despite the controversy, Rob Zombie is still packing venues and delivering explosive performances. At 60, the artist continues to be a defining force in the metal and horror scenes, and this latest moment has only amplified his visibility.

Zombie’s rant follows a growing trend among legacy artists speaking out against smartphone overuse at concerts. Bob Dylan and Axl Rose have recently made headlines for similar reasons, sparking broader discussions about modern fan etiquette and the balance between digital memories and real-life experiences.

The Bigger Picture

As concert culture continues to evolve in the smartphone era, artists and fans alike are navigating what live music should look and feel like. Is it about preserving the moment digitally, or fully immersing yourself in the sound and spectacle?

Either way, Rob Zombie’s message is loud and clear—and the debate isn’t dying down anytime soon.