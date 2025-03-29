Connect with us

Chet Hanks Becomes Forrest Gump in a Music Video— Tom Hanks Joins Him

Chet Hanks Becomes Forrest Gump in a Music Video— Tom Hanks Joins Him

Country Music

Chet Hanks Becomes Forrest Gump in a Music Video— Tom Hanks Joins Him

Chet Hanks, son of Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane in the latest music video for his country duo, Something Out West. Their new single, “You Better Run,” doesn’t just pay tribute to Forrest Gump—it brings the film’s most iconic scenes to life with a surprise cameo from Tom Hanks himself.

Chet Hanks as Forrest Gump—A Nostalgic Tribute

The music video recreates several unforgettable moments from the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. Most notably, Chet sits on a familiar-looking bench in You Better Run, just like Forrest did in the film. But this time, he’s joined by none other than Tom Hanks, adding an emotional father-son touch that fans can’t stop talking about.

Beyond the bench scene, the video takes viewers through other iconic Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump moments. Chet is seen on a shrimping boat reminiscent of Jenny, Forrest’s beloved vessel, and even reenacts the famous cross-country running sequence with the signature beard and red cap.

Something Out West: From Friendship to Country Stardom

Something Out West, a country duo formed by Chet Hanks and Drew Arthur, has an inspiring backstory. The two musicians met as roommates in California while embarking on personal journeys toward sobriety. Their friendship soon evolved into a deep musical connection, leading to songwriting sessions that would ultimately shape their unique country sound.

Big Machine Records Backs Their Breakout Moment

Big Machine Records, home to stars like Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce, and Rascal Flatts, signed Something Out West earlier this year. Their debut single under the label, “Leaving Hollywood,” introduced them to the country music scene, marking a major milestone in their careers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Big Machine and Scott Borchetta,” Chet Hanks shared in a press release. “The support they’ve shown for ‘Leaving Hollywood’ and the rest of the music has been incredible. Drew and I have been making music together for a long time, and we feel really proud to have a home at Big Machine for this upcoming project.”

What’s Next for Something Out West?

Chet and Drew are currently working in the studio with Grammy-winning producer Julian Raymond, crafting their debut project, which is set to be released later this year. With the viral success of their Forrest Gump-inspired music video, anticipation for their upcoming music is higher than ever.

A Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Country Music

Chet Hanks and Drew Arthur have created a viral sensation by merging Hollywood nostalgia with fresh country storytelling. With the support of Big Machine Records and a growing fanbase, Something Out West is proving they’re more than just a novelty act.

As they gear up for their full album release, one thing is clear—Chet Hanks isn’t just stepping into his father’s shoes for a music video; he’s carving out a path of his own in the country music world.


Loading...