Irv Gotti, Murder Inc. Records Founder, Dies at 54—Hip-Hop Mourns a Legend

E! News

Irv Gotti, the influential music mogul and founder of Murder Inc. Records, has passed away at 54, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The cause of death remains undisclosed, but Gotti had previously suffered a stroke and battled diabetes-related health issues for years.

A Pioneering Force in Hip-Hop and R&B

Born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., Gotti rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, crafting a signature sound that blended hip-hop beats with R&B melodies. His work with artists like Ja Rule, Ashanti, and DMX helped shape an era of multi-platinum hits that dominated the charts.

Gotti’s production credits include some of the biggest anthems of the early 2000s, such as:

“I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny” – Jennifer Lopez & Ja Rule

“Always on Time” – Ja Rule & Ashanti

“Foolish,” “Rain on Me,” and “Mesmerize” – Ashanti

“Can I Live” – Jay-Z

Before launching Murder Inc. in 1998, Irv Gotti worked at Def Jam Records as an A&R executive, playing a crucial role in signing Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule. His ability to create crossover hip-hop and R&B hits made him a powerhouse in the industry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

A Career Marked by Highs and Controversy

Irv Gotti’s journey wasn’t without challenges. In the mid-2000s, Murder Inc. came under federal investigation for alleged ties to drug kingpin Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff. A raid of the label’s offices led to a high-profile case, but Gotti was acquitted. However, the legal troubles tarnished the label’s reputation, and Murder Inc. struggled to regain its former dominance.

Despite these setbacks, Gotti recently reinvented himself, shifting his focus to television. He created BET’s hit anthology series Tales, ” blending hip-hop music with scripted storytelling.

All the Hip-Hop Nostalgia with LL Cool J & Eminem ‘Murdergram Deux’ Video

Industry Reactions and Tributes

News of Gotti’s passing sent shockwaves through the hip-hop world, with industry figures and fans mourning the loss of a true visionary. Lyor Cohen, former Def Jam executive and current YouTube Global Head of Music, paid tribute, stating: “Def Jam has lost one of its most creative soldiers who was hip-hop. Irv, you will be missed.”

BET acknowledged his influence, tweeting: “It’s a sad day for hip-hop. As the co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, Irv Gotti shaped an era—delivering timeless hits and launching legendary careers.”

However, not all reactions were sympathetic. 50 Cent, known for his long-standing feud with Gotti, posted a controversial Instagram photo of himself smoking next to a grave headstone that read ‘RIP’, captioning it: “I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL.” 50 Cent. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Irv Gotti’s impact on hip-hop and R&B is undeniable despite the controversies. He helped define a generation of music, creating timeless hits that still resonate today. His legacy lives on through the artists he nurtured and the music that inspires new generations.

Gotti is survived by his three children—Angie, Sonny, and Jonathan Wilson—his mother, Nee Nee Lorenzo; his siblings Tina, Angie, and Chris Lorenzo.


Irv Gotti, Murder Inc. Records Founder, Dies at 54—Hip-Hop Mourns a Legend
By February 6, 2025
Loading...