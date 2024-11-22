Kendrick Lamar Drops ‘GNX’: A Glimpse into New Music or Drake Cloud?

Updated Kendrick Lamar’s new Album is out

Kendrick Lamar has dropped a minute-long teaser titled “GNX.” The track, which should send ripples through the music community, appears to be a precursor to a larger body of work, a new album. The teaser showcases Kendrick Lamar’s signature appearance of complexity, with a siren-like drone building the atmosphere while his multitracked vocals create a dense, chant-like melody. This style mirrors the sonic qualities of his 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, giving listeners a familiar yet fresh taste of what’s to come.









“GNX” feels more aligned with his previous album’s reflective and layered sounds rather than the fiery diss track “Not Like Us,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year. The lyrics of “GNX” are cryptic, as is typical with Lamar’s releases, making it difficult to decipher the message upon first listening. However, fans can expect the lyrics to soon surface on platforms like Genius.com, where Lamar’s often complex wordplay is analyzed and dissected in detail.

Despite his reputation for slow and deliberate releases, Lamar has been unusually prolific this year. Following Mr. Morale‘s introspective dive, he has released four singles—“6:16 in L.A.,” “Euphoria,” “Meet the Grahams,” and the viral “Not Like Us.” These tracks have showcased Lamar’s ongoing evolution as an artist, especially in light of his apparent beef with fellow rapper Drake. The conflict was sparked by Drake’s lyric from For All the Dogs, which implied that he, Lamar, and J. Cole were equals in the rap world. Lamar’s response through his lyrics, including the fierce diss track “Not Like Us,” has signalled an aggressive side to his artistry that fans had not seen before. But then, many can argue Drake got the best big-numbers work that Kendrick Lamar could produce. Something that helped him gain new fans but also lose the old. Packing lies, made-up stories and giving the world a Paedophilia anthem. This was sad, given the complexity and prolific writing expected from Kendrick Lamar.

The ongoing tension with Drake has further fueled Lamar’s creative output, and his tracks this year suggest a more direct and combative approach to rap. His collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin on “Like That” added another layer to this narrative, showcasing Lamar’s ability to switch between introspective themes and high-energy hits. His collaborations with a diverse range of producers, such as his longtime partner Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, The Alchemist, and Sean Momberger, highlight Kendrick Lamar’s versatility and ability to evolve sonically while still maintaining his distinct voice.

This new direction was evident during his “Ken & Friends” concert in Los Angeles this past June. The event, a dynamic celebration of West Coast rap, featured Lamar alongside his early mentor, Dr. Dre. The show was divided into three sections: the first celebrated emerging West Coast artists, the second featured producer Mustard, and the third brought Lamar to the stage for a headline performance that confirmed his standing as one of the genre’s greats. He may have brought the West Coast together, but he is a long way off from being truly an international act.

With “GNX,” Kendrick Lamar seems to be gearing up for something monumental. Whether this teaser marks the beginning of a larger album or another single drop, one thing is sure: Kendrick Lamar continues to push boundaries, experimenting with both his sound and his public persona. Fans eagerly await what comes next, ready for the next chapter in his storied career.