Drake’s website, 100 Gigs, has been updated with fresh content, giving fans an even deeper look into the rapper’s early career. The site was enhanced with additional behind-the-scenes footage and a second EP of three unreleased tracks. This new content drop follows the release of Drake’s recent three-pack, which includes the songs “No Face” featuring Playboi Carti, “SOD,” and “Circadian Rhythm.”









The latest footage featured on 100 Gigs primarily dates back to 2013, a pivotal year for Drake when he worked on his third studio album, Nothing Was the Same. Among the highlights is exclusive studio footage that offers an intimate look at Drake during the creation of this now-iconic album. Fans were treated to glimpses of the recording process for the song “Trophies,” a fan-favorite hit from that era.

Notably, the content comes after a recent drop of three new songs via Drake’s Finsta Instagram account, @plottttwistttttt. Several posts on the account showcased snippets from the latest content on 100 Gigs, generating excitement among fans eager to access previously unseen material.

Earlier this month, 100 Gigs was launched with a massive archive of Drake’s work, including rare studio footage, photos, and early recordings. The first update included three new tracks featuring collaborations with Latto, 21 Savage, and Young Thug. Fans have been eagerly diving into this treasure trove of content, celebrating the unique insight into one of hip-hop’s biggest stars and his journey to the top.

One of the new tracks, “No Face,” features Drake addressing some controversies he’s faced over the past year. In the song, he delivers sharp lines aimed at artists criticising him, questioning how they benefited from collaborations with him only to turn against him later.

With each update, 100 Gigs continues to cement itself as a must-visit for Drake fans and hip-hop lovers, offering a rare and exclusive glimpse into the evolution of “The Boy.”