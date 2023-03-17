The high-level round table conference hosted by RISE, an Indian edtech platform, in collaboration with KADIN,DIY(Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, was successfully concluded on 11th March 2023. The conference aimed to build synergies between the higher education ecosystem of both India and Indonesia, with a particular focus on executing opportunities with the National Education Policy in both countries.

The conference was attended by more than 40 top universities from both India and Indonesia with more than 100 leaders who were also part of the B20 discussion. Vice Chancellors/ Rectors of universities from each country’s public and private sectors like Dr. Manpreet Singh Manna Pro Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Dr. Rusydi Umar, Vice Rector of Universitas Ahmad Dahlan, Dr. Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad, among other prominent leaders in the higher education space who deliberated on the establishment of the ‘Indian-Indonesian Consortium of Higher Education’ that will help facilitate building of synergies for both India and Indonesian Universities which will be spearheaded and managed by RISE. Some other prominent Indonesian and Indian universities that were present at the conference are Universitas Gadjah Mada, Institut Teknologi Bandung ( ITB), Universitas Maha Saraswati, and Ambedkar Open University.









During the Roundtable conference at Yogyakarta Indonesia, H.E. Agus P. Saptono Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai Stated, “I am very pleased to be able to attend in the international roundtable conference on higher education in India and Indonesia Activities like these are very important to carry out as a form of maintaining and strengthening the ties of brotherhood and bilateral relations between Indonesia and India especially in education sector. I really appreciate and thank RISE for organizing a roundtable conference with chancellors and high-ranking officials from leading universities in India and Indonesia. I hope that going forward, this strategic partnership will continue to be sustainable so that new innovations in the field of education, and various new flagship programs as a result of our meeting today can be carried out and achieve the desired goals”

The conference comprised three parallel panel discussions on the topics of industry-academia collaborations, research output and competence to build research output, and internationalisation of Indian and Indonesian universities. The round table discussions facilitated deliberations on many sub-topics like the convergence of education and technology between India and Indonesia, along with the similarities and synergies of NEP of both the countries, Skills beyond the job – Credentials beyond the degree, among others.

Commenting on the conference, Mr. Gaurv Bhatia, CEO of RISE, said, “We are thrilled to have successfully concluded the high-level round table conference, which focused on building synergies between the higher education ecosystem of India and Indonesia. More than 50 institutions took part in the roundtable conference from both the countries along with 100 academic and industry leaders some of whom are part of the B20 deliberations. The conference’s objective was to empower higher education institutions and students to fill the existing skill gaps in higher education, and we are confident that the discussions and collaborations initiated during the conference were very productive and outcome-oriented. We believe that the white paper on industry-academia collaboration, improving research output and competence, internationalisation, and best practices of the Indian and Indonesian higher education ecosystem will pave way for future collaborations between the two countries. The document will not only serve India and Indonesia but the world at large as well on how to work towards improving outcomes that fall under the purview of our higher education institutions.”

In conclusion, the conference was a resounding success, bringing together key stakeholders of higher education segments from both India and Indonesia to build synergies, collaborate, and discuss the challenges and opportunities in higher education. The conference’s objectives of skill development for the youth of both countries through successful industry-academia partnerships, increased research output and competence, and internationalisation of universities in both countries was fulfilled. RISE’s commitment to empowering students, expanding its operations nationally and internationally, and filling the existing skill gaps in higher education.

Founded in April 2021, RISE has been set up with a mission to encourage and empower students across cities, strata, and societies to be socially and culturally aware leaders of the world. The startup offers PG Programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, and AIML in collaboration with KPMG in India; PG Programs in FinTech and Finance & Accounting with Grant Thornton; PG Program in Marketing Research with Aeon Research, endorsed by MRSI; and PG Program in Cybersecurity with Thrive DX SaaS. RISE also offers a course in Public Policy with Analytics and a Global MBA program in collaboration with SRH Mobile University(Germany). Besides, and more significantly, RISE also provides scholarships for women in tech and discounted courses for the underprivileged. Each course is affordable and, crucially, is curated and taught by industry experts, thus increasing the chances of employability. RISE is also globally expanding and has set its footprints in the Indonesian market and has collaborated with Indonesian universities aiming to connect higher education by providing industry-driven, skill-based courses to cover the existing skill gaps.

Based out of Pune, with offices in Bengaluru as well, RISE is targeting a fourfold growth both in the number of courses and students in the coming financial year.