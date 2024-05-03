Canada has emerged as a premier destination for international students seeking a high-quality education and a vibrant cultural experience. With its top-ranked universities, diverse academic offerings, and post-graduation opportunities, Canada attracts students from around the globe. Prodigy Finance, a leading provider of international student loans, is now offering education loans for students pursuing master’s degrees in Canada, making the dream of studying in Canada more accessible and affordable.









Neha Sethi, Chief Financial Officer at Prodigy Finance, highlights Canada’s appeal as an educational hub, stating, “Canada is a global hub for high-quality education, and a Master’s degree from a Canadian university can be a gateway to a thriving career. We’re proud to support students in achieving their academic goals in Canada by offering accessible student loans.”

One of the key advantages of studying in Canada is the quality of life it offers. Canada consistently ranks among the top countries for quality of life, safety, and security. Canadian universities are renowned for their academic excellence, offering a wide range of master’s programs in fields such as engineering, business, science, law, technology, and healthcare. Prodigy Finance provides student loans for various postgraduate programs in Canada, including popular choices like MA in Political Science, Master of Business Economics, MSc in Computer Science, Master of Law, MSc in Nursing, MS in Biotechnology, and many more.

Compared to other popular study destinations, Canada is known for its affordability. Tuition fees at Canadian universities are often lower than those in the US, UK, or Australia, and many Canadian cities have a lower cost of living. International students are also allowed to work part-time while studying, providing them with valuable work experience and helping them cover their living expenses. Post-graduation work permits can further pave the way for permanent residency, making Canada a welcoming and inclusive destination for international students.

Prodigy Finance offers student loans without requiring collateral or a co-signer, making higher education more accessible to international students. Students can borrow between $10,000 and $100,000 for their master’s degree in Canada, depending on their eligibility. Prodigy Finance is currently accepting applications for the 2024 fall semester, providing students with the financial support they need to pursue their academic and career aspirations in Canada.