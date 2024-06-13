Supreme Court to Hear Petitions on NEET-UG 2024, NTA in spotlight

On June 11, the Supreme Court issued a notice on a petition seeking the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam over alleged paper leaks, highlighting the growing concerns about the examination’s integrity. The Court, acknowledging that the exam’s sanctity had been compromised, demanded a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on these allegations by July 8. However, the Court declined the request to stay in the counselling process at that time.

On June 8, the NTA and the Union Education Ministry announced the formation of a four-member committee to address these concerns. This committee was tasked with reviewing the results of over 1,500 candidates who were awarded grace marks as compensation for the “loss of time” suffered during the NEET-UG 2024 exam. This step aims to ensure fairness and transparency in the examination process amid rising allegations.

However, outrage erupted after the Union government appointed Pradeep Kumar Joshi, chairperson of the National Testing Agency (NTA), to head the probe into the NEET results controversy. Critics, including the Kerala unit of the Congress party and several others on social media, questioned the fairness of an investigation led by the head of the agency accused of irregularities. They argue that this decision undermines the credibility of the probe and casts doubt on the commitment to a transparent investigation.

Supreme Court to Hear Petitions on NEET-UG 2024

Today, the Supreme Court will hear three critical petitions seeking the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and the conduct of a retest due to alleged anomalies in the awarding of grace marks. A vacation bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, will preside over the matter. These petitions also request a stay on the counselling process until the issues are resolved.

Petition by Alakh Pandey

One of the petitions was filed by Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah. Pandey’s petition claims that the NTA’s decision to award grace marks was “arbitrary.” He has reportedly gathered representations from about 20,000 students, highlighting that 70-80 marks were randomly awarded as grace marks to at least 1,500 students. Pandey’s petition argues that this decision undermines the integrity of the exam and calls for a retest to ensure fairness.









Petition by SIO Members

The second petition, filed by Abdullah Mohammed Faiz and Dr. Shaik Roshan Mohiddin, members of the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), seeks the recall of the NEET-UG 2024 results and the conduct of a fresh exam. This petition also requests a stay on the counselling process until an investigation into the alleged paper leak is completed. Additionally, the petitioners are advocating for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged malpractices in the exam.

Petition by Jaripiti Kartheek

The third petition, filed by NEET candidate Jaripiti Kartheek, challenges the awarding of grace marks as compensation for the alleged loss of time during the exam. Kartheek’s petition underscores the impact of these grace marks on the overall merit list and fairness of the examination process.

Additional Petitions and Allegations

Further complicating the matter, two other NEET-UG 2024 candidates, Hiten Singh Kashyap and Palak Mittal, have moved the Supreme Court, challenging the examination process as unfair. Their petition alleges that question paper leaks and misappropriations occurred on a massive scale before and during the examination. They also highlight manipulations at exam centers, particularly noting that students from states like Odisha, Karnataka, and Jharkhand chose a specific center in Godhra, Gujarat.

Their petition claims that the award of grace marks to 1,563 students from only six centres has skewed the overall merit list, affecting the fairness of the examination. It questions the integrity and commitment of the NTA, pointing out its denial of the paper leaks despite evidence: “The NTA’s refusal to acknowledge the leaks despite the evidence raises serious concerns about its commitment to ensuring a fair examination process. This denial also casts doubt on the NTA’s ability to conduct secure and transparent examinations.”

Implications and the Way Forward

The outcome of today’s hearing in the Supreme Court could have significant implications for the future of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and its participants. If the court rules in favour of the petitioners, it could lead to the cancellation of the current results and a retest, potentially delaying the admission process for medical and dental courses across the country. The formation of a Special Investigation Team could also set a precedent for handling future allegations of exam malpractice.

The integrity of standardized testing is crucial for the trust of millions of students and parents. As the Supreme Court delves into these petitions, it is essential to ensure that justice is served, maintaining the sanctity of the examination process and safeguarding the aspirations of young students.

The hearing today marks a critical juncture in addressing these allegations and ensuring a fair and transparent examination system for all. The eyes of the nation are on the Supreme Court as it navigates these complex and far-reaching issues.