MedMitra AI Raises ₹3 Crore to Revolutionize Healthcare with Game-Changing AI Solutions

India’s AI healthcare market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.8% from 2024 to 2030, provides fertile ground for AI in healthcare. Government initiatives like the India AI Mission further support such innovations.
MedMitra AI, a Health-Tech platform, has successfully raised INR 3 crore in a Pre-Seed funding round co-led by All In Capital and WEH Ventures. Angel investors, including Dr. Rohan Khandelwal, Pawan Gupta, and Venkat Subramanyam, also participated in the round. This funding milestone underscores MedMitra AI’s vision to transform healthcare delivery through cutting-edge AI solutions.

MedMitra AI is developing autonomous AI agents to assist healthcare professionals in diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. Leveraging advanced algorithms, the platform integrates multimodal data such as patient history, lab reports, prescriptions, and imaging to provide personalized and efficient care. The initial focus is on General Medicine and its superspecialties, with plans to expand into chronic care management. The overarching aim is to enhance clinical outcomes and streamline resource allocation, offering doctors actionable insights and reducing their workload.

Shivangi Sharma, Co-Founder of MedMitra AI and an AI graduate from Northwestern University, emphasized the company’s commitment to building intuitive, reliable, and clinically relevant tools. “Our mission is to create innovative, AI-driven solutions that doctors can trust and seamlessly integrate into their workflows,” she said.

Dr. Anushka Sharma, the company’s other Co-Founder and practising physician, shared how her personal experiences shaped MedMitra’s vision. “Our goal is to empower clinicians with AI tools that bridge the gap between complex medical data and patient care. By making healthcare delivery faster and more efficient, we aim to support India’s overburdened doctors,” she stated.

Medmitra AI Co-Founders – (Left) Shivangi Sharma (Right) Anushka Sharma

The funding will enable MedMitra AI to expand its team of experts, accelerate product development, and strengthen its presence across regions. Additionally, the company plans to launch a specialized version of its platform for medical students, designed to enhance education and prepare them for clinical challenges.

According to Rohit Krishna, General Partner at WEH Ventures, doctors in Jaipur have expressed excitement about the platform, with many willing to pay a subscription fee—a testament to its perceived value. “This marks our first step into Vertical AI, and we’re excited about the transformative potential MedMitra brings to healthcare,” he said.

Kushal Bhagia, Founder of All In Capital, highlighted the platform’s inclusivity and innovation. “MedMitra AI streamlines the diagnostic process, enabling faster and more accurate outcomes. By extending its reach beyond metropolitan areas, it ensures a consistent, high-quality patient experience in smaller cities and underserved communities,” he remarked.

India’s AI healthcare market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.8% from 2024 to 2030, provides fertile ground for MedMitra’s growth. Government initiatives like the India AI Mission further support such innovations.

Angel investor Dr. Rohan Khandelwal expressed confidence in MedMitra’s ability to transform clinical practice, describing it as a pivotal moment for AI in healthcare.


