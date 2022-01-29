Weekly funding round: January ends on a high with over 1.6B fund flow

The month of January is closing on a high with the startup ecosystem recording over USD 1.6 billion of capital inflow during the last week and emergence of a new decacorn. The last week of January saw venture funding to the tune of $1.62 billion across 22 deals as compared to $610 million in the previous week. The big jump could primarily be attributed to fundraise by bigwigs Swiggy, Moglix, and Ola Electric at increased valuation. HR tech SaaS startup Darwinbox also joined the coveted unicorn during this period.









Here’s the weekly funding roundup of Indian startups for third week of January, 2022 (Jan 23- Jan 29)

Big Deals

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it has raised USD 700 million (nearly Rs 5,225 crore) in new funding led by investment firm Invesco.

Moglix, a business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce platform, raised $250 million as a part of its latest funding round, at a valuation of $2.6 billion.

Ola Electric on Monday announced that it has raised over USD 200 million (about Rs 1,490.5 crore) from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others.

B2B startup ShopKirana said it has raised $38 million in Series C funding round with the total valuation rising to USD 150 million.

Jaipur-based social commerce startup DealShare announced that it has raised around $130 million in its Series E round

Darwinbox, a city-headquartered enterprise HR Tech Company on Tuesday said it raised USD 72 million from investors.

Other Deals

Fintech platform Raise Financial Services has secured $22 Million in Series A round led by BEENEXT and its existing investor Mirae Asset Venture Investments.

Digital skills assessment platform iMocha raised $14 million from Eight Roads Ventures, Upekkha, and Better Capital.

Film and digital studio startup Content Engineers on Tuesday said it has raised USD 50 million (over Rs 370 crore)

Mobile app builder firm Vajro on Tuesday said it has raised USD 8.5 million (around Rs 63.52 crore) in a funding round from Kansas City-based growth equity firm Five Elms Capital.

Space technology startup Skyroot Aerospace has raised USD 4.5 million (about Rs 34 crore) in a bridge round to Series B funding.

Contlo, an AI-powered Customer Data and Marketing Platform for Ecommerce and D2C brands raises $800k in a pre-seed round led by Better Capital.

Tech startup SuperOps.ai raised $14 million from Addition, Tanglin Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, and Elevation Capital.

Ambulance startup StanPlus on Monday announced that it has raised $20 million (around Rs 148 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Healthquad, Kalaari Capital, and HealthX Singapore.

Bengaluru startup, Flint has raised a USD 5.1 million seed round led by Sequoia Capital India and GFC.

Community-led live learning platform Growth School has roped in US-based private equity major Sequoia Capital India and edutech-focused investment firm Owl Ventures (5mln)

Agritech startup Aqgromalin has raised USD 5.25 million (about Rs 39.5 crore) from investors including Sequoia Capital India’s – Surge and Venture funds, Omnivore Partners India and Zephyr Peacock India, to expand operations.

Fintech company Kissht on Thursday said it has raised Rs 100 crore in a funding round led by Trifecta Capital and Northern Arc.

Engineering Analytics platform, Hatica has emerged from stealth with a 900,000 pre-seed funding, led by Kae Capital and followed by Titan Capital, iSeed Ventures, and angel investor GBS Bindra (CEO of Charmboard).

Our Food, a Hyderabad based AgriTech startup with innovative, low-cost, and decentralized mini food processing units, has raised USD 6M (around INR-45-Crore ) in growth funding.

New-age content platform Social Swag, which is a collective brainchild of Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati Collective Artists and Mahesh Bhupathi, on Friday said it has raised USD 3.5 million in a pre-Series-A funding round.

Law Prep Tutorial raised 100K in their seed round of funding from MCats.