After a tepid first week, venture funding into Indian startups gained momentum in the second week of November. Good Glamm Group and Zoomcar lead the pack with USD 150 million and USD 92 milion fundraise. Online food aggregator Zomato also announced a series of investments in startups like Magicpin, Curefit and Shiprocket. Indian startups mopped up over USD 640 million in 26 deals, a sharp rise from last week’s USD 121 million funding.









Here is the quick recap of all the key deals from this week (Nov 06- Nov 12)

Good Glamm Group, a content-to-commerce conglomerate, has raised USD 150 million in funding, co-led by Prosus Ventures (Naspers) and Warburg Pincus.

Carsharing marketplace Zoomcar completed a USD 92 million private placement led by New York City-based SternAegis Ventures.

Edtech startup BrightChamps has raised USD 63 million (about Rs 467 crore) from Premji Invest, GSV Ventures, 021 Capital, BEENEXT and Binny Bansal.

Zomato announces investments in three startups with USD 59 million in Curefit, USD 60 million in Magicpin and USD 75 million in Shiprocket

HR tech startup Advantage Club has secured $3.3 Million from Jetty Ventures, Earlsfield Capital, SMC Advisors and other investors.

NFT startup Lysto raised $3 million from BEENEXT, Better Capital, Cloud Capital, and others.

Data-driven digital publishing company Jet Media Network has raised USD 2.5 million (about Rs 18.4 crore) in funding, led by Los Angeles Media Fund.

EV battery swapping network Battery Smart has raised USD 7 million (around Rs 52 crore) in a pre-Series A round from a clutch of investors of Blume Ventures and Orios Ventures.

Leap India Food and Logistics Pvt Ltd (Leap India has raised Rs 104 crore through debt financing from CDC Group.

Cradlewise, a Silicon Valley-based baby technology company that makes smart cribs for babies, has raised a series seed round of $7M led by new venture capital firm Footwork.

Mosaic Wellness, a health & wellness start-up running digital health clinic platforms Manmatters and Bodywise, secured USD 24 mln in a Series A funding round, led by Sequoia Capital India.

Millet-based snacking company Troo Good has raised Rs 55 crore in a funding round led by OAKS Asset Management.

The Viral Fever (TVF), leading Indian video on demand and over-the-top streaming service, has raised $2 million debt from Mumbai-based venture debt firm BlackSoil.

Agritech startup Unnati on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 60 crore in Series A funding from Incofin Investment Management, NabVentures and Orios.

Bengaluru-based home and sleep solutions brand Wakefit has raised Series C funding of Rs 200 crore from investors led by US-based global trading and investment firm SIG.

Trade finance platform Vayana Network on Thursday said it has raised Rs 283 crore in funding from Chiratae Ventures, CDC group and others.

Cora Health, a health food marketplace, raised Rs 4.6 crore from Indian Angel Network (IAN)

Stratzy, a investment advisory platform, raised $800,000 from Leo Capital, Titan Capital, and First Cheque.

ElectricPe, India’s most trusted EV charging platform, announced that it raised a Seed Round of 3 million.

Firework, a short-form video platform that brings a shoppable, livestream video experience to websites, on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Amex Ventures.