Consumers prefer audio quality over camera in their smartphones: CMR Study

Indian consumers prioritise audio quality as a key smartphone purchase driver over camera and battery, says a new study by the CyberMedia Research (CMR). It revealed that one in every four users had highlighted audio quality as the most important factor while selecting their smartphone. The study, ‘What Audio Means for Indian Smartphone Users?’, reveals that for the first time, consumers are more tuned into audio quality, possibly driven by long hours spent alone in a homebound economy. It indicates that they are seeking better and immersive experiences.









Satya Mohanty, Head-Industry Consulting Group CMR, believes consumers are mostly satisfied with industry-leading innovations. “On the other hand, in the current homebound economy, consumers are getting more aware and paying more heed to audio quality. As such, they are putting it on priority for neo normal, from a communication and content consumption point of view,” he said. The study findings, according to Prabhu Ram – Head Industry Intelligence Group CMR, provides us with a basis to better understand evolving consumer aspirations around smartphone audio. He said consumers are now seeking infinitely better and immersive listening experiences, whenever and wherever they go. “Across use cases, ranging from OTT consumption to mobile gaming and even UGC, consumers seek more high-quality sound. This is where brands with industry-leading innovations, such as Dolby will stand to shine and fulfil consumer aspirations.”

Indian consumers have been categorised into three main broad cohorts by the CMR study, mainly digital natives who spend more than 20 hours weekly, digital dependents who spend 10 to 20 hours weekly, and digital laggards who spend less than 10 hours weekly. Online content consumption, such as movies and music, have witnessed a tremendous growth driven by the ubiquitous smartphones, says the report. Furthermore, it cannot be denied that content consumption has been driven by the rise of affordable and value for money smartphones – on the go and at home.