“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds

Fortnite’s latest season might be heaven for Jedi wannabes, but for the average player, it’s a chaotic mess of clunky blasters, broken weapon balance, and total confusion. Here’s why the all-laser loot pool is turning fun into frustration.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season MS1 (a.k.a. Season 3) has gone full Star Wars — and not everyone’s thrilled. Epic Games has vaulted all traditional ammo-based weapons in a bold and baffling move. That’s right: bullets are out, and laser Fortnite blasters are the only thing left in your inventory. In comparison, this may sound like a dream to hardcore Star Wars fans, but for most players, it’s become a serious gameplay headache.

Let’s be honest: the Fortnite blasters just don’t hit the same. They’re intentionally clunky to match the aesthetic and tone of the Star Wars universe, but that accuracy has a cost, mainly speed, fluidity, and fun. Weapons like the scatter blaster (a shotgun variant) feel bulky and slow compared to the agile, responsive firearms players are used to. Many fans are now longing for a hybrid loot pool that blends classic guns with the new Star Wars gear, rather than forcing an all-or-nothing system.

And don’t even get us started on the names. Instead of intuitive labels, we’re now navigating a Star Wars galaxy of confusing acronyms like the ACP Scatter Blaster and BARM-ST12, which players are having to mentally translate back into familiar weapons — “pump shotgun” and “tac shotgun,” respectively. It’s immersion at the cost of accessibility.







The biggest balance issue right now? The Fortnite DC-15 Blaster Rifle. On paper, it might look average — dealing 40 to 44 damage depending on rarity — but in practice, this thing is a laser beam with zero recoil and ridiculous accuracy. Combine that with a rapid fire rate and a generous cooldown window, and you’ve got a weapon that melts opponents at close to mid-range. It’s not the most broken gun Fortnite has ever seen, but it’s up there, and players are calling on Epic Games to nerf it before it ruins competitive balance.

Then there’s the Fortnite new CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster. When early leaks suggested it would only shoot once before needing to cool down, players rolled their eyes and wrote it off. But now that it’s in-game, the community is doing a total 180. This thing hits hard: 165 body damage and 185 for a headshot. Sure, you only get one blast, but that’s all you need if you’re accurate. It’s quickly becoming a fan favourite, especially for aggressive players with solid aim.

In the end, Fortnite’s blasters experiment is bold — maybe too bold. While it might please Star Wars purists, the current loot pool sacrifices core gameplay feel and variety. If Epic wants to keep the force strong, it might be time to bring back traditional weapons and strike a better balance.

Until then, good luck frying your way to a Victory Royale with what’s left in your galaxy-fueled arsenal.