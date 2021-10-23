Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its third-generation iPhone SE model in the first quarter of 2022. The smartphone is also expected to come with improved performance with upgraded internals.









The new phone will sport an iPhone XR-like design and equipped with A15 Bionic chip. The handset is also reported to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 4.7-inch LCD with bottom and top bezels, and 5G connectivity support. The handest is reported to come with an IP67 or IP68 dust and water resistance. The handset will reportedly house a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

The Bionic chipset will ve paired with at least 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, according to mydrivers.com. Under the hood, it will run on iOS 15 and pack a 2,821mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The production of SE 3 will expecteedly begin around December 2021. It is expected that Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world, If leaks are to be believed then, iPhone SE 3 will be launched at CNY 3299, which is roughly Rs 38,600. However, in India, the price may hike a bit more.

Earlier in September, Apple had launched the iPhone 13 range with prices starting at ₹69,900 in India. The entire iPhone 13 lineup uses 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements and magnets, and 100 per cent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board. Interestingly, the antenna lines in the iPhone 13 lineup use up-cycled plastic water bottles.