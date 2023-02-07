Global information and insights provider TransUnion inaugurated its new Global Capability Center (GCC) location at Pune. Based at the prestigious Viman Nagar business park, the new state-of-the-art center spreads over more than 31,500 square feet marks a new chapter in the history of TransUnion’s presence in India. Having grown from its initial pilot office of 10 people to over 600 associates, the new center will form an integral part of the company’s wider India network across Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, which together employ almost 3,000 people.

The new Pune GCC office location was inaugurated by Eric Hess, Executive Vice President for Global Operations, TransUnion, Debasis Panda, TransUnion GCC India Head, and Rajesh Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL. The facility will serve as a hub for TransUnion India’s GCC with a full stack of capabilities across technologies, product and platform solutions, data science and analytics, system architecture, intelligent automation, business process management, and shared services.









It will provide specialist leading edge capabilities to TransUnion colleagues and clients across the world, enabling the business to provide 24-hour business continuity to its customers, while supporting its associates’ work-life balance in a hybrid working model. This means that challenges can be resolved quickly, solutions delivered at consistently excellent levels of service, and that new products can be developed more quickly.

“The Pune GCC makes it possible for our global business to focus on digital transformation and innovation, while building greater efficiencies and seamless experiences for consumers and customers worldwide,” said Debasis Panda, TransUnion GCC India Head. “Our move to a much larger location is just one chapter of India’s wider story of leveraging high-end talent and expertise to support more and more regions of the world. TransUnion India’s GCCs’ robust operational maturity highlights the skills and expertise offered by Indian associates.”

“India’s strong digital skills and infrastructure support a compelling growth and expansion opportunity for TransUnion,” said Eric Hess, Executive Vice President for Global Operations, TransUnion. “The country’s thriving technology ecosystem enables the accelerated transformation of our business to drive greater global efficiencies for consumers and customers as we make trust possible in the modern economy, more quickly and efficiently.”

TransUnion’s ecosystem of GCCs also has operations in South Africa and Costa Rica. This global network represents a key element of its growth strategy, enabling it to take advantage of best-in-class talent pools around the world to leverage innovation, offer global scalability and deliver value for the organization.

TransUnion identified Pune as the ideal location for GCC network expansion in India as it is home to a large number of higher educational institutions offering data science and business analytics programs, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) courses, a vibrant tech start-up environment, and a tight-knit technology community.

“The Pune GCC, along with our wider GCC ecosystem, has provided the technological innovation needed to achieve TransUnion CIBIL’s goals of supporting India’s financial ecosystem in catalyzing financial inclusion and contributing towards the Indian government’s goal of a US$ 5 trillion economy by 2025,” said Rajesh Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL at the inauguration ceremony. “It means that we can continue to accelerate innovation, expand our application portfolio, and deliver even more value to consumers and customers by providing an actionable picture of each person and business so that they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things as our solutions help create economic opportunity and great experiences for hundreds of millions of people in India and all over the world.”

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people in more than 30 countries.