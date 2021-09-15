As many six places linked to actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood are being surveyed by Income Tax department, NDTV reported quoting sources. The locations include actor’s Mumbai home, office and a company in Lucknow. The survey is being conducted over alleged tampering in the book of accounts related to the actor, TOI reported quoting sources.









The tax survey comes days after Sood’s appointment as the brand ambassador of ‘Desh ke Mentor’ – Delhi government’s mentorship programme for underprivileged, schoolgoing children. “Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will,” Sood said in a joint press conference with the chief minister. Amid reports of his political ambitions, he actor categorically denied possibility of him joining politics

Sonu Sood hogged national limelight for his efforts to send migrants home during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. His humanitarian efforts have won him legions of fans with his Twitter timeline being flooded with requests for help.

Earlier this year, BMC had filed a complaint against the Dabangg actor for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without the required permissions. Sonu Sood also had a run in with law in 2012 when IT department raided his house in connection Rs 30 crore property deal.