James Bond actor Daniel Craig, who will soon be seen in No Time To Die, doesn’t plan on sharing much of his multimillion-dollar fortune with his children. In an interview in the recent issue of Candis Magazine, 53-year-old said he doesn’t plan to have much money left to give his children by the time he dies.









Craig had previously referred to the idea of inheritance as “distasteful”. “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation,” he told Saga Magazine. In an interview with Candia Magazine, the James Bond star said much of the same. “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you have failed? I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it too. But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is: get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

The actor has a three-year-old daughter with present wife Rachel Weisz and an adult daughter – Ella from his ex-wife Fiona Loudon. Weisz, the 51-year-old Oscar winner, also has a son from her relationship with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. Craig is set to earn more than $100 million this year, making him the world’s highest-paid film star. he will earn a nine-figure sum for appearing in two sequels to Knives Out for Netflix. Reports say his fee is likely to take his earnings above other A-list actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts.

Also Read: Zydus-Cadila 3-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets Emergency Use Authorization for children above 12 years

Craig has joined the likes of investor Warren Buffett, who recently reiterated his long-held belief that his incomprehensible net worth would be better spent going toward philanthropic causes than into his kids’ investment portfolios. Notedly, one-time billionaire Chuck Feeney, co-founder of the Duty-Free Shoppers group, transferred his wealth to his Atlantic Philanthropies Foundation in the 1980s. Feeney’s renowned for teaching his children the value of money by making them have holiday jobs and work their way through university. Jackie Chan had told CNA that if his son is capable, he can make his own money. “If he is not, then he will just be wasting my money.” Chan has an estimated fortune of $40 million.