BMW drives in 5 Series M Sport Carbon Edition tagged at Rs 66.3 lakh

Press Trust of India
Published on

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the new BMW 5 Series M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ in India priced at Rs 66.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Locally produced at the company’s Chennai-based manufacturing plant, the new variant can be booked online from today onwards.



The BMW 5 Series is one of the most successful premium executive sedans in India. This timeless machine has always kept our customers enthralled in equal measures of power and play. Now with the new ‘Carbon Edition’, the BMW 5 Series has upped the excitement once again in its segment,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The 2-litre petrol engine of the BMW 530i generates maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds. It comes with multiple driver assistance systems such as remote-control parking, reversing assistant, parking assistant, virtual assistant, gesture control and 360 surround-view camera.


