Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ: Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine

Toyota has officially unveiled the all-new Land Cruiser FJ for international markets, reintroducing one of its most iconic nameplates in a modern, compact form. Inspired by the original FJ40, the new Land Cruiser FJ combines nostalgic design with contemporary features, aiming to deliver the rugged dependability of the Land Cruiser family in a smaller, more accessible package.

Positioned below the Land Cruiser Prado, the FJ has been designed for a new generation of adventure seekers who want a capable 4WD SUV that’s equally comfortable on highways and harsh terrain. Toyota says the FJ’s compact dimensions, reliable powertrain, and durable build make it ideal for both urban commuting and off-road exploration.

Design: Retro Meets Modern

The Land Cruiser FJ’s exterior pays a clear homage to its legendary ancestor, the FJ40. It features a boxy silhouette, upright stance, and short overhangs for improved off-road geometry. The retro-inspired front fascia includes round LED headlamps, a heritage-style grille, and a strong, muscular bumper that enhances its trail-ready persona.

Functional details such as roof rails, skid plates, and pronounced wheel arches reinforce the vehicle’s go-anywhere spirit. Despite its ruggedness, Toyota has ensured a refined fit and finish, with an emphasis on everyday practicality.

Inside, the interior design follows Toyota’s “form follows function” philosophy. The dashboard houses a touchscreen infotainment system with connected car features, while hard-wearing materials, large toggle switches, and ample storage make it suitable for challenging conditions. Flexible seating and cargo options ensure versatility for both family trips and off-road adventures.

Powertrain: Built for Balance and Endurance

Under the hood, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ packs a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 161 bhp and 246 Nm of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and Toyota’s renowned 4WD system, which provides reliable traction across gravel, sand, mud, and snow.

Selectable driving modes allow the FJ to adapt to different terrains, making it as capable in city traffic as it is in the wild. According to Toyota, the drivetrain has been engineered to balance fuel efficiency, smooth performance, and durability—hallmarks of the Land Cruiser legacy.

Safety and Technology

The new FJ comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, offering features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision assist. These driver-assist systems ensure maximum safety on and off the road, making the SUV an attractive choice for adventurous families.

While pricing and launch dates are yet to be confirmed, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will be positioned below the Prado in the brand’s global lineup. With this reintroduction, Toyota aims to attract both nostalgic Land Cruiser fans and new buyers seeking a compact, capable, and character-rich SUV.

By blending retro design, modern technology, and Toyota’s bulletproof reliability, the 2025 Land Cruiser FJ stands poised to reclaim its place as one of the world’s most beloved off-roaders—now in a size that fits every adventure.