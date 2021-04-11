Samsung to boost market share of fully automatic washing machines to 32%

Consumer electronics giant Samsung is banking on its Indian innovation-powered, artificial intelligence-enabled washing machines range to become the number one player in the fully automatic segment in India this year.









The company is looking to increase its market share in the fully automatic washing machines segment to 32% this year from 24.6% at present in the category, which accounts for about 60 per cent of the total estimated 90 lakh units per annum washing markets in India.

Samsung India had recently launched a new line-up of fully automatic front load washing machines which as artificial intelligence (AI) enabled with bilingual user interface in Hindi and English. Raju Pullan, Samsung India Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, told PTI that their ambition is to go from the number two position to number one position, from a 24.6% share to a 32% share in fully automatic segment within 2021.

“With the 32% (market share) objective we have set for ourself, we will be the Number 1 brand,” he asserted adding the company will achieve it though distinctive product and product differentiation and reliance on Indian innovation and the made of India range. “Our clear ambition, by providing its uniquely made for India sort of washing machine, is to be the number one (in the fully automatic segment,” he said.

The entire interface of the new range that is equipped with Samsung’s proprietary EcoBubble technology that quickly penetrates fabrics and removes dirt easily with extra fabric care has been developed by Samsung Research Institute in Bangalore.

“That’s the reason the Hindi language is in the wash cycle that consumers prefer. This is at the back of our entire vision of Samsung powering Digital India in 2021 onwards,” Pullan added. Moreover, the internet of things (IoT) enabled range can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home giving users a seamless connected living experience.

Samsung India will be launching 21 models under the new range and 16 of them are AI-enabled. “The fully automatic segment will be contributing 60% right now in the overall washing machine market. We see that the fully automatic is the fastest growing segment because consumers are looking at convenience as one of the key buying factors,” he said.

Also Read: Alibaba slapped with $2.8 billion fine for violating anti-monopoly regulations

Pullan added that the company will only focus on the top end of the market. “We will be a technology player and we will also be a value player and volume player. We will be aggressive across segments that’s there.”