CoinSwitch Kuber collaborates with TVF to debunk myths surrounding cryptocurrencies

CoinSwitch Kuber has collaborated with The Viral Fever (TVF) for a sketch, Baap Beta Aur KBC ft. Rajit Kapoor and Naveen Kasturia to debunk various myths surrounding cryptocurrencies. It presents cryptocurrencies as a smart investment alternative for investors looking for better returns.









Ashish Singhal, CEO and Co-Founder CoinSwitch Kuber, said the age group between 18 and 35 is emerging as the largest investor in cryptocurrencies in India. “However, in terms of the number of people investing, the industry has barely scratched the surface. Through our partnership with TVF, we want to reach out to the age group, educate them about cryptocurrency investments and debunk the myths surrounding it,” he explained. “Our key goal is to create awareness around cryptocurrencies and showcase their potential as an alternate asset class that can offer much higher returns than traditional asset classes, if invested in wisely.”

Vijay Koshy, President TVF, said they are always looking forward to create content which speaks to audiences about what is going on around. “When coinSwitch Kuber came to us, we immediately realized the amazing content we can explore with this topic of cryptocurrency,” Koshy said. “It is an untapped market and the group of audience they are looking to reach out to is the one that relates to what we create. We wanted to take this topic and make sure that we do something that is relatable to everyone across the board. And when we have a legend like Rajit Kapoor along with an online star like Naveen Kasturia (main lead of TVF hit show Pitchers) showcasing the talent of our writers and creators, we get content that is entertaining as well as helps us in relaying the message that we have.”

The sketch is based on a conversation between Naveen (played by Naveen Kasturia) and his father (played by Rajit Kapoor). Naveen’s father wants to participate in the leading TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati to buy a smartTV and a scooter, and requests his help in preparing him for the show. While helping his father prepare, Naveen introduces him to Bitcoins, an alternate investment option that can help him secure greater returns on his investment. His further informs him about CoinSwitch, India’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange which makes buying cryptocurrency as easy as ordering food. He also learns how one can invest in cryptocurrencies on CoinSwitch Kuber with as low as Rs 100.

CoinSwitch Kuber is India’s fastest growing INR-crypto on-ramp platform. Kuber is a product developed exclusively with the retail investor in mind. Within four months of launch, the platform gained over 500k users.