‘Chainsaw Man’ Leads A New Era of Anime Box Office Domination

Anime is officially mainstream — and it’s rewriting Hollywood’s box office rules. As big-budget blockbusters struggle to find their footing, Japanese anime films are delivering hit after hit. The latest proof? Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is on track to claim No. 1 this weekend, following in the footsteps of Demon Slayer, which topped the charts two weekends straight in September.

Released by Sony Pictures, Chainsaw Man raked in an impressive $3.4 million in Thursday previews alone, outperforming competitors like the Bruce Springsteen biopic and horror sequel Black Phone 2. Industry analysts now expect the film to land somewhere between $11 million and $15 million for the weekend — a major win during a month that has seen multiple Hollywood films underperform.

Anime Is Now a Theatrical Powerhouse

Sony Pictures has become the major studio championing anime in U.S. theaters, thanks in large part to its ownership of Crunchyroll. With anime viewership booming among Gen Z and younger millennials, the studio is doubling down where others stepped back. The crown jewel of this strategy is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, which has grossed: $131 million domestically and more than $588 million worldwide

The film currently ranks as the 9th-highest-grossing global release of 2025, surpassing Marvel entries like Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps — and it’s still playing in theaters.

With that level of fan enthusiasm, box office success feels inevitable.

Not Niche — Massive, Loyal, and Growing

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini recently confirmed what Hollywood is now learning the hard way: “Anime fandom is no longer niche — it’s mainstream and gigantic.”

Sony says it sees only growth ahead, especially with the Demon Slayer movie planned as the first in a trilogy. Fans are eagerly awaiting release dates for chapters two and three.

Hollywood’s Quiet Months, Anime’s Perfect Opportunity

The timing couldn’t be better. September and October have been rough for traditional studio tentpoles:

Tron: Ares projected losses: $130M+

One Battle After Another projected losses: $100M+

Awards hopefuls like The Smashing Machine fizzled

While Hollywood takes on high-risk, high-cost gambles, anime delivers consistent returns at a fraction of the cost.

From packed Thursday screenings to cult-like fan loyalty, Chainsaw Man continues a trend that shows no sign of slowing down. As long as anime films deliver thrilling action, beloved storytelling, and community-driven hype, theaters might just rely on them to keep the box office alive.