Dubai-based leading AI technology global company “ONPASSIVE” celebrates in full swing on acquiring the naming rights of Dubai’s busiest metro station at its R&D HUB in Hyderabad, India. ONPASSIVE acquired the naming rights of “Al Safa” metro station in Dubai for 10 years from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Al Safa Metro Station will be fully rebranded as ONPASSIVE Metro Station for 10 years. The station, which is on the Red Line of the Dubai Metro, is strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road. The research and development hub of ONPASSIVE in Hyderabad facility is in full swing of celebrations and as it’s festival week of “Sankranti” more than 500 employees’ happiness increased due to the sentiments.

Mr. Ashraf Mufareh, founder and CEO of ONPASSIVE, said “our partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority is one of many future steps aimed at spreading the use of artificial intelligence in the service of humanitarian causes, as Dubai is one of the most attractive destinations for multi-nationals from around the globe, with more than 8 million tourists arriving last year. Therefore, we strive to provide our best-in-class services, and we strive for excellence and innovation by providing the best smart services to Dubai Metro passengers and the broad public in the country and the world”.









Mr. Mohammad Nazzal, Chief Marketing Officer, ONPASSIVE, said, “This fruitful and constructive cooperation will help ONPASSIVE to provide many of its smart digital services to the UAE community and will serve as a good opportunity to support artificial intelligence services in the country because the Metro is one of the most widely used means of mass transportation in the UAE and that the number of its users is constantly increasing and reached more than 12 million users in the first months of last year, which means that this partnership reflects ONPASSIVE’s marketing vision to serve all customers”.

Dubai RTA will rename the station on the external as well as the indoor and outdoor directional signage. The new name will also be updated on the smart systems and RTA’s public transport apps along with the onboard audio announcements before and at the time of arriving at the station. RTA calls upon the metro riders to note this change of name of the station.

ONPASSIVE is an AI Technology Company that builds fully autonomous SaaS products using the latest AI software technologies for our global customer base and accelerate the innovation and transform businesses from strategy to designing, implementation, and management. ONPASSIVE with its tag line “We are in it to win it” brings a competitive advantage, innovation, and fresh perspectives to business and technology challenges. Its wide range of AI products and solutions aims to transform global enterprises digitally.



ONPASSIVE’s Product Innovation and Digital Transformation Strategies allow reinventing business models to help our customers achieve better operational efficiency and client experience.