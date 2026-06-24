Delayed COVID-19 Vaccine Study Finally Published, Shows Strong Protection Against Severe Illness

While the findings are consistent with previous research showing vaccines help prevent severe illness, the publication has drawn attention because it was initially scheduled for release through the CDC’s flagship scientific publication, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

A COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness study that was previously blocked from publication in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) journal has now been published in a major medical journal, reigniting debate over vaccine research and public health policy.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, found that updated COVID-19 vaccines reduced the risk of COVID-related hospitalization by approximately 55%. Researchers also reported a 50% reduction in emergency department and urgent care visits linked to COVID-19.

While the findings are consistent with previous research showing vaccines help prevent severe illness, the publication has drawn attention because it was initially scheduled for release through the CDC’s flagship scientific publication, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

What the Study Found

Researchers examined adults who sought hospital, emergency room, or urgent care treatment for respiratory illnesses between September and December of last year.

Using a method known as the test-negative design, scientists compared vaccination rates among people who tested positive for COVID-19 with those who tested negative.

The results indicated that individuals who received the latest COVID-19 vaccine formulation were significantly less likely to experience severe outcomes requiring hospitalization or emergency medical care.

The findings add to a growing body of evidence suggesting that updated vaccines continue to provide meaningful protection against evolving coronavirus variants.

Why the Study Was Delayed

The study became controversial after CDC leadership questioned the methodology used by researchers.

Acting CDC Director Jay Bhattacharya reportedly raised concerns about the reliability of the test-negative design, arguing that factors such as previous infections and differences in patient behavior could influence results.

Critics of the delay argued that the methodology has been widely used for decades and has appeared in respected scientific journals, including publications focused on infectious diseases and vaccine effectiveness.

The paper had already undergone scientific review and received approval from CDC editors before publication was halted.

Experts Defend the Methodology

Many public health researchers continue to support the test-negative approach, describing it as one of the most practical ways to generate real-time vaccine effectiveness estimates during a rapidly changing pandemic environment.

Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University, noted that while no research design is perfect, the approach remains valuable for understanding how vaccines perform in real-world conditions.

Dean emphasized that monitoring vaccine effectiveness remains essential as immunity levels shift and new viral strains emerge.

Supporters argue that alternative study designs, such as long-term cohort studies, often require significantly more time and resources, making them less useful for immediate public health decision-making.

Ongoing Debate Over Vaccine Research

The publication highlights broader tensions surrounding vaccine science, government oversight, and public trust in health institutions.

Officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have stressed the importance of rigorous scientific standards before releasing research that could influence vaccination recommendations.

Meanwhile, many scientists worry that disputes over methodology could delay important public health information during future outbreaks.

Despite the controversy, the study’s central conclusion remains clear: updated COVID-19 vaccines continued to provide measurable protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and emergency medical visits during the study period.