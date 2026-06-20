Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will begin on June 25, marking a major milestone in the countdown to one of the most anticipated video game releases in history.

The announcement was accompanied by the unveiling of the game’s official cover art, giving fans another glimpse into the vibrant world of Leonida and its central characters, Jason and Lucia.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Go Live June 25

According to Rockstar Games, players will be able to pre-order Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) through digital storefronts and select retail outlets starting June 25.

Fans can already add the game to their wishlists on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store to receive notifications when pre-orders become available.

The announcement immediately generated excitement across the gaming community, with many players eager to secure their copies after years of speculation and anticipation surrounding the next installment in the blockbuster franchise.

Official Cover Art Revealed

Alongside the pre-order announcement, Rockstar released the official GTA 6 cover art through a short promotional video.

The artwork prominently features protagonists Jason and Lucia, who are expected to lead the game’s story.

Designed in the franchise’s signature colorful and stylized aesthetic, the cover showcases several elements from the game’s setting, including sports cars, helicopters, motorcycles, flamingos, and alligators.

These details highlight the fictional state of Leonida, Rockstar’s interpretation of modern-day Florida, which serves as the backdrop for the game’s narrative.

Jason and Lucia Take Center Stage

Rockstar’s previous trailers introduced Jason and Lucia as the central figures in GTA 6’s story.

The pair have already become fan favorites thanks to teaser footage that explored their relationship, criminal exploits, and life within the sprawling open world.

The newly revealed cover art reinforces their importance to the story and hints at the game’s themes of partnership, ambition, and survival in a chaotic modern setting.

Fans Await the Next Gameplay Reveal

While the pre-order announcement is significant, many fans are still waiting for a new gameplay trailer.

Rockstar has released two major trailers so far, one in 2023 and another in 2025, both of which provided deeper insights into the game’s setting and characters.

Together, those trailers have accumulated hundreds of millions of views online, reflecting the enormous global interest in the title.

Industry analysts expect Rockstar to reveal additional gameplay footage, features, and story details as the launch window approaches.

One of Gaming’s Biggest Launches

Grand Theft Auto VI is widely expected to become one of the largest entertainment launches ever.

The franchise has sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide, and expectations for the next chapter remain exceptionally high.

With pre-orders opening on June 25 and new promotional material now being released, Rockstar has officially begun the next phase of its GTA 6 marketing campaign.

For fans, the wait is getting shorter—and the road back to Vice City-inspired chaos is finally coming into focus.