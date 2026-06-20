Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art Leonida and its central characters, Jason and Lucia GTA 6

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art

Tech Plunge

By

Published on

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will begin on June 25, marking a major milestone in the countdown to one of the most anticipated video game releases in history.

The announcement was accompanied by the unveiling of the game’s official cover art, giving fans another glimpse into the vibrant world of Leonida and its central characters, Jason and Lucia.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Go Live June 25

According to Rockstar Games, players will be able to pre-order Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) through digital storefronts and select retail outlets starting June 25.

Fans can already add the game to their wishlists on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store to receive notifications when pre-orders become available.

The announcement immediately generated excitement across the gaming community, with many players eager to secure their copies after years of speculation and anticipation surrounding the next installment in the blockbuster franchise.

GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed Again as Take-Two CEO Explains Long Development Cycle

Official Cover Art Revealed

Alongside the pre-order announcement, Rockstar released the official GTA 6 cover art through a short promotional video.

The artwork prominently features protagonists Jason and Lucia, who are expected to lead the game’s story.

Designed in the franchise’s signature colorful and stylized aesthetic, the cover showcases several elements from the game’s setting, including sports cars, helicopters, motorcycles, flamingos, and alligators.

These details highlight the fictional state of Leonida, Rockstar’s interpretation of modern-day Florida, which serves as the backdrop for the game’s narrative.

Jason and Lucia Take Center Stage

Rockstar’s previous trailers introduced Jason and Lucia as the central figures in GTA 6’s story.

The pair have already become fan favorites thanks to teaser footage that explored their relationship, criminal exploits, and life within the sprawling open world.

The newly revealed cover art reinforces their importance to the story and hints at the game’s themes of partnership, ambition, and survival in a chaotic modern setting.

Fans Await the Next Gameplay Reveal

While the pre-order announcement is significant, many fans are still waiting for a new gameplay trailer.

Rockstar has released two major trailers so far, one in 2023 and another in 2025, both of which provided deeper insights into the game’s setting and characters.

Together, those trailers have accumulated hundreds of millions of views online, reflecting the enormous global interest in the title.

Industry analysts expect Rockstar to reveal additional gameplay footage, features, and story details as the launch window approaches.

One of Gaming’s Biggest Launches

Grand Theft Auto VI is widely expected to become one of the largest entertainment launches ever.

The franchise has sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide, and expectations for the next chapter remain exceptionally high.

With pre-orders opening on June 25 and new promotional material now being released, Rockstar has officially begun the next phase of its GTA 6 marketing campaign.

For fans, the wait is getting shorter—and the road back to Vice City-inspired chaos is finally coming into focus.

  • Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art Leonida and its central characters, Jason and Lucia GTA 6
  • Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art Leonida and its central characters, Jason and Lucia GTA 6

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Gaming

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media Signs Major Netflix Deal for New Original Series Sinners

Movies & Documentaries

Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media Signs Major Netflix Deal for New Original Series
By June 19, 2026
Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama as Bradley Cooper Eyes Lead Role Warner Bros.

Movies & Documentaries

Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama as Bradley Cooper Eyes Lead Role
By June 17, 2026
Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant Purple Candies

Advertising

Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant
By June 17, 2026
Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots? Music Video Set In Stone Album

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots?
By June 17, 2026
Tom Holland Appears to Confirm Marriage to Zendaya ‘They Were All There’ Spider-Man Wedding

E! News

Tom Holland Appears to Confirm Marriage to Zendaya: ‘They Were All There’
By June 17, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art Leonida and its central characters, Jason and Lucia GTA 6

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art
By June 20, 2026
Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push Deal Semiconductor Chips

Semiconductor Industry

Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push
By June 19, 2026
Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Atlanta Event Canceled After Massive Crowds Gather 2026

E! News

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Atlanta Event Canceled After Massive Crowds Gather
By June 17, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Social network Sequel Jeremy Allen White

Movies & Documentaries

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled: Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Sequel
Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer

News

Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship
Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush Gary Oldman

Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush
Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion N3On Stingray Animal Welfare

News

Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion
Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+ Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman.

Movies & Documentaries

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+
Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident La Roux Jennifer An

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident
Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer David Ayer Survival Thriller Paramount Pictures J K Simmons

Movies & Documentaries

Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video Kinky Milk Bully Deluxe

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video
Cam’ron Questions Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle, Says Drake Has an Opening

Billboard

Cam’ron Questions Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle, Says Drake Has an Opening
Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Geroge Russell Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory at 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Drake Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners, Cementing Streaming Legacy Iceman Habibti Made of Honour

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners, Cementing Streaming Legacy
David Hockney Dies at 88 The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)

Culture

David Hockney Dies at 88: The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces
Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’ René Mayrhofer Android Platform Security

AI Ethics

Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’
North West Makes Solo Festival Debut at Summer Smash 2026 Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 Kanye West Kim Kardashian Talking

E! News

North West Makes Solo Festival Debut at Summer Smash 2026
THE ILLUSTRATED MAN Debut Album The Skin Of Time ‘When Everything Is Said’ Sasha Carassi and Swedish vocalist Jonatan Bäckelie

Album Drop

THE ILLUSTRATED MAN Debut Album The Skin Of Time , Led by Powerful Focus Track ‘When Everything Is Said’
Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals cop shoots fellow cop

News

Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals
World Cup Visa Controversy Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026 Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan Donald trump Immigration Inclusive

FIFA World Cup

World Cup Visa Controversy: Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026
Josh Hokit Calls 'Michelle Obama a Man' At The White House UFC Event Donald trump Paramount + Comments Freedom 250

News

Josh Hokit Calls ‘Michelle Obama a Man’ At The White House UFC Event
Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics - Whisper My Name New Album Iceman

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics
Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Greg Scarpa

Movies & Documentaries

Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success
Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing Claude AI

AI Ethics

Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing
To Top
Loading...